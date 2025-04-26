Former US Rep. George Santos' connection to New York Mets: All you need to know

Former US Representative and a likely Mets fan, George Santos belonged to the Republican party when he was elected to the Congress from New York's third Congressional district in January 2023. He served in the Congress until December 2023.

Ad

Santos had a premature end to his tenure due to a federal indictment. The House of Representatives voted 311-114 in favor to expel him. After his expulsion, Santos was removed from the Republican party and became an independent candidate.

George Santos has now been sentenced to over seven years in prison for multiple charges, including fraud and identity theft. The disgraced former US Representative pleaded guilty to wire transfer fraud and identity theft last year.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

When he was the elected Cogressmen from the third congressional district of New York, George Santos had shared a video on X to rally behind some natives from the Queens by showcasing his love and support for the NY Mets.

The video was shared ahead of the Opening Day of the 2023 MLB season, and Santos can be seen wearing the team's jersey and annoucing:

"Let's go Mets!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Whether it was a politically motivated gimmick or his actual love for the ballclub is unclear as George Santos serves 87 months in prison for wire frauds and multiple identity theft charges, for which he pleaded guilty to in the summer of 2024.

Diverting to the diamond, The NYM have been on song since the start of the 2025 MLB season. After completing the blockbuster signing of Juan Soto in the offseason and re-signing their brute righty slugger, Pete Alonso, expectations were high from the 2024 NLCS finalists, but they have delivered handsomely so far.

Ad

The NY Mets have been highly impressive this season

The Mets are 18-8 for the season, boasting the best overall record not only in the National League but both leagues combined. They are leading the NL East division with a .692 winning percentage and completed a dominant series sweep against division rivals Philadelphia Phillies.

Star first basman, Pete Alonso is leading the team on offense. He has the best batting average (.341), most home runs (6), most RBIs (26) and a mighty OPS of 1.122.

Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto have played an amazing second fiddle to Alonso's hitting might. Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes and Edwin Diaz are leading the bullpen charge for the NYM this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More