Former US Rep. George Santos' connection to New York Mets: All you need to know

Former US Representative and a likely Mets fan, George Santos belonged to the Republican party when he was elected to the Congress from New York's third Congressional district in January 2023. He served in the Congress until December 2023.
Santos had a premature end to his tenure due to a federal indictment. The House of Representatives voted 311-114 in favor to expel him. After his expulsion, Santos was removed from the Republican party and became an independent candidate.
George Santos has now been sentenced to over seven years in prison for multiple charges, including fraud and identity theft. The disgraced former US Representative pleaded guilty to wire transfer fraud and identity theft last year.
When he was the elected Cogressmen from the third congressional district of New York, George Santos had shared a video on X to rally behind some natives from the Queens by showcasing his love and support for the NY Mets.
The video was shared ahead of the Opening Day of the 2023 MLB season, and Santos can be seen wearing the team's jersey and annoucing:
"Let's go Mets!"
Whether it was a politically motivated gimmick or his actual love for the ballclub is unclear as George Santos serves 87 months in prison for wire frauds and multiple identity theft charges, for which he pleaded guilty to in the summer of 2024.
Diverting to the diamond, The NYM have been on song since the start of the 2025 MLB season. After completing the blockbuster signing of Juan Soto in the offseason and re-signing their brute righty slugger, Pete Alonso, expectations were high from the 2024 NLCS finalists, but they have delivered handsomely so far.
The NY Mets have been highly impressive this season
The Mets are 18-8 for the season, boasting the best overall record not only in the National League but both leagues combined. They are leading the NL East division with a .692 winning percentage and completed a dominant series sweep against division rivals Philadelphia Phillies.
Star first basman, Pete Alonso is leading the team on offense. He has the best batting average (.341), most home runs (6), most RBIs (26) and a mighty OPS of 1.122.
Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and Juan Soto have played an amazing second fiddle to Alonso's hitting might. Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes and Edwin Diaz are leading the bullpen charge for the NYM this season.