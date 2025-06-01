Former White Sox GM reveals truth about ‘horrible’ Fernando Tatis Jr. trade and what really happened behind the scenes

Fernando Tatis Jr. continues to put up huge numbers for the San Diego Padres, but he wasn't always in that franchise. Tatis was initially in the Chicago White Sox organization, but was traded to San Diego during the 2016 MLB season.

Ad

Rick Hahn, the general manager of the White Sox at the time of the trade, reflected on the move Saturday on MLB Network via X. He admitted that dealing away Tatis Jr. was a huge mistake, and one that impacted the Chicago White Sox moving forward.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean it begins and ends with Tatis," Hahn said. "I mean what fool would trade him. Here's the thing about Tatis, obviously horrible trade. San Diego actually asked for Erik Johnson as well as another arm initially. We were reluctant to include two arms."

"We pushed back and we wound up shuffling and pivoting. They then asked for Tatis, which they deserve a ton of credit for identifying this guy out of complex ball as someone they wanted."

Ad

The White Sox were off to a great start in 2016, and Hahn was hoping to push them into a World Series contender. He continued his answer by recognizing that trading Fernando Tatis Jr. pushed the franchise into a rebuild.

"We had a manager in Robin (Ventura) who kind of knew that if we did not win this year, he might not want to be around too much longer. So there was a lot pointing to let's push in to make this work and win now."

Ad

"Obviously I regret the trade. Obviously it did not work out the way we hoped as we wound up not winning. Frankly part of the rebuild was wanting to have the depth to withstand if you did have failure at one spot on the roster."

MLB Analyst believes Fernando Tatis Jr. could win NL MVP

Fernando Tatis Jr. has solidified his status as an All-Star in the National League, but he is primed to take another step. MLB analyst Jay Hay, appearing on the "Baseball is Dead" podcast, predicted Tatis could win the NL MVP Award in 2025.

Ad

"I find myself taking a long look at Tatis and Corbin Carroll and I think between those two I'm a little bit more compelled by the case of Fernando Tatis..." Hay said. "The Padres were the story of the season in the blink of an eye ago, and Fernando Tatis is the best player on that team.

Ad

"I think Fernando Tatis is the biggest threat to the incumbent Shohei Ohtani's actual MVP candidacy. I think moving forward, the NL MVP, I feel pretty confident that the NL MVP is going to come out of the NL West," he added.

Shohei Ohtani continues to be the favorite for that award, but it could be Fernando Tatis Jr. who comes away with the award if the Padres keep winning.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ryan Burks Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.



Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.



His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.



When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family. Know More