In Game 4 of the World Series, pitcher Andrew Heaney led the Texas Rangers to a decisive, 11-7 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday. The win moved the Rangers tantalizingly close to securing their first World Series title, leading the series 3-1.

The spotlight fell on Heaney due to unexpected circumstances. Initially, Jon Gray was scheduled to start. However, he had to fill in unexpectedly in Monday's 3-1 win when Max Scherzer left early with back issues. This change set the stage for Heaney.

Heaney had made his playoff debut only last year with the Los Angeles Dodgers and has had a mixed postseason record since. This year, his ALDS performance against the Baltimore Orioles was respectable. But an ALCS start against the Houston Astros ended poorly, leading many to question his big-game mettle.

On Tuesday, however, Heaney quashed any doubts about his ability to perform when it counts. He pitched five solid innings, stifling the Diamondbacks' lineup.

The performance drew praise from MLB Network Radio commentator Brad Lidge, a former pitcher:

"For him to go out there, though, in the World Series and be the A-plus version of himself, I think, speaks volumes to this guy."

The timing of Andrew Heaney's standout performance couldn't have been better for the Rangers. It was a moment that could very well define his career and bring a long-awaited championship to Texas.

"Nothing but great things to say about Heaney," Lidge said.

Andrew Heaney's clutch outing puts the Rangers on the verge of winning their first World Series

The implications of Heaney's incredible outing could rewrite history for the Rangers franchise, bringing the team within striking distance of a World Series title.

The Rangers offense did its part by generating runs, but it was Heaney's poise that stood out. By lasting into the sixth inning, Heaney eased the burden on a weary Rangers bullpen. Further, his ability to keep the Arizona Diamondbacks' bats quiet, shifted the momentum in favor of Texas.