As the Texas Rangers prepare to take on the D-backs in one of the unlikeliest of World Series matchups, light has to be shed on the relief pitching situation for both ballclubs. As both lineups are explosive, bullpen management will be crucial in the World Series, and either team's hitting staff will have to think on their feet.

While the Rangers bullpen managed to shut the Astros lineup down effectively in Game 7 of the ALCS, Aroldis Chapman, Jose Leclerc, Josh Sborz, Heaney, and company have done a mediocre job of closing out important games during the 2023 postseason for Texas. Texas boasts of strong starters, but the onus would be on their relief pitchers to close out the wins.

Former World Series champion Brad Lidge offered his two cents ahead of the World Series:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

"The best thing that the D-backs can do tonight is fall off pitches from Eovaldi, try to get him out of the game early becasue that 6th, 7th inning is going to be tough for [them] to cover" - Brad Lidge

"The D-backs did a good job against the Phillies but really the Rangers don't have those guys that they can depend on and they know are going to be their lockdown guys for 6th, 7th inning " - Brad Lidge

"2008 #WorldSeries champion Brad Lidge knows what it takes to close out games on the biggest stage, and is worried about the #Rangers" - MLBNetworkRadio

Rangers relievers have allowed one more complete run on average in the postseason, with a 3.72 ERA, compared to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Texas Rangers' bullpen had a terrible regular season, ranking 24th out of 30 teams in relief ERA, lower than any team that had advanced to the postseason.

Rangers supporters are similarly uneasy about Aroldis Chapman. Many have expressed concern that the 35-year-old flamethrower, who is recognized for throwing one of the fastest pitches in history, is deteriorating.

Expand Tweet

"Yordan Alvarez takes Chapman on a ride for his second homer today to make it a one run game" - sportskeeda_mlb

Texas Rangers will hope to produce strong performances from the bullpen

The Rangers' most notable quality is their blazing offense, and their starting pitchers have really elevated them to the top of the league in the postseason. Nathan Eovaldi and Jordan Montgomery's reliable performances have been instrumental in Texas making it to the World Series.

Expand Tweet

"JOSE LECLERC STRIKES HIM OUT WITH THE BASES LOADED!!! WOW!!" - MLBONFOX

Max Scherzer and the other relief pitchers must step up in order to win the World Series. A couple of strong starting pitchers can no longer carry a club to a championship in the same way that Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling did in 2001.

Do you think the Rangers have what it takes? Sound off in the comments section.