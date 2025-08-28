  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Former Yankees All-Star Mark Teixeira makes major political announcement: "I'm ready to help defend Donald Trump's America First agenda"

Former Yankees All-Star Mark Teixeira makes major political announcement: "I'm ready to help defend Donald Trump's America First agenda"

By Safeer M S
Published Aug 28, 2025 17:29 GMT
Former Yankees All-Star Mark Teixeira makes major political announcement
Former Yankees All-Star Mark Teixeira makes major political announcement [Image Source: IMAGN]

Retired New York Yankees first baseman Mark Teixeira publicly announced his intention to run for a congressional seat in Texas. The incumbent Representative Chip Roy announced he would run for attorney general, paving the way for Teixeira's decision.

Ad

Unlike Roy, who clashed with the current POTUS, Donald Trump, Teixeira seems to be the antithesis, despite both representing the Republican Party. Teixeira announced his run for Texas's 21st Congressional District on Thursday via X, a week after Roy made his announcement.

"Big news: I’m ready to go! As a lifelong conservative who loves this country, I’m running for Congress to fight for the principles that make Texas and America great. It takes teamwork to win – I’m ready to help defend President Trump’s America First agenda, Texas families, and individual liberty," Teixeira wrote on X.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Teixeira played 14 seasons in MLB with the Texas Rangers, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Angels and Yankees. He was a three-time All-Star, twice with the Yankees, and helped the Bronx Bombers win the 2009 World Series.

Throughout his career, Teixeira won five Gold Glove Awards in 2005, 2006, 2009, 2010 and 2012, along with three Silver Slugger Awards in 2004, 2005 and 2009. He also led the American League in home runs and RBIs in 2009 and had earlier received the Dick Howser Trophy in 2000.

Ad

Teixeira was born to a Navy veteran father and a schoolteacher mother. He lives in Texas with his wife, Leigh and their three children: Jack, Addison and William.

Mark Teixeira thanks Chip Roy

In the press release accompanying his X post announcing his candidacy for Texas's 21st Congressional District, Mark Teixeira expressed his gratitude to Chip Roy for his service. Teixeira said:

"Congressman Chip Roy has represented this district with unwavering courage and leaves an impressive legacy of principled conservative leadership. I'm running to ensure District 21 remains prosperous and free for generations to come."
Ad

The former MLB All-Star also hailed Texas as the land of fierce independence, relentless optimism and limitless opportunity. He said his stint with the Rangers, where he played his first five seasons, was one of the greatest blessings of his life.

"Now I'm ready to answer the call to serve my country, my state, and the conservative principles that have made Texas the envy of the nation," he added.

The 44-year-old concluded his statement by vowing to campaign hard for Texans across the district. He also promised to stand up for the real heroes: police officers and firefighters, farmers and ranchers, parents, teachers and hardworking taxpayers.

About the author
Safeer M S

Safeer M S

Twitter icon

Safeer M S is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda, having delved into the sport professionally since 2024. His journey into baseball was sparked by Shohei Ohtani’s remarkable MLB performances, which ignited his passion for the game. Safeer’s enthusiasm for fantasy baseball further fueled his engagement with the sport.

Safeer supports baseball stars like Mike Trout, Bryce Harper, and Aaron Judge, with Shohei Ohtani's dual-threat dominance being his most memorable baseball moment. He admires Willie Mays for his athleticism and historic achievements in pinch-hitting and stealing bases.

In addition to his baseball expertise, Safeer is deeply passionate about combat sports, which he has been reporting on since 2022. His journey into combat sports began with Karate lessons in school, followed by boxing training. Films like Rocky 4, Never Back Down, and Warrior inspired his love for MMA, and witnessing Demetrious Johnson's victory over Kyoji Horiguchi solidified his commitment to the sport.

When not immersed in sports, Safeer enjoys playing football, working out, and watching anime or thriller movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications