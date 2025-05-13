Former Yankees catcher claims onus is on Rafael Devers to help the Red Sox 'be in the best position to win' 

Boston Red Sox star Rafael Devers is once again at the center of attention. Having reluctantly agreed to play as a DH at the start of the season, it appears he may now need to learn how to play another new position on the fly.

With regular first baseman Triston Casas suffering a long-term injury, Devers was the man shortlisted to cover for him. As anyone familiar with the slugger's controversial situation earlier in the season would expect, the Dominican once again promptly refused to make the change.

Many experts have had their say on the matter ever since, with many even siding with Devers, claiming he has been 'wronged' by the organization. Former New York Yankees catcher Erik Kratz, however, talked about how Devers should be willing to put the team before his own interests.

"Ultimately, at the end of the day, if you're on this team and you asked them to get better players, they went out and did that," Kratz said via the "Foul Territory" podcast on Monday. "They got Crochet, they went out and signed Chapman, they went and got Bregman. Now, if you want to go and win another World Series, now it's your job to do that.

"As a GM, it's his job to get the players that you said you wanted. I think, whoever's talking to who, or not talking enough to anybody, it's ultimately on the players to go out and put their team in the best position to win," he added.

Former big league pitcher concurs with Erik Kratz's statement when talking about Rafael Devers' predicament

Appearing on an episode of "MLB Now" Friday, former New York Mets starting pitcher Ron Darling talked about Devers' current predicament.

"I think this was honesty [from Rafael Devers]. This is a player that has felt disrespected since spring training, or even before that. At some point, you lose the clubhouse as a player, if you don't agree to make the team better," Darling said.

Supporting his argument with an example, Darling went on to talk about how Aaron Judge, arguably the best hitter in all of the major leagues at the moment, was also required to alter his position slightly to accommodate his teammates.

"This [kind of change] happens all the time, including the greatest right-handed bat that we have right now (Aaron Judge, who moved to center field to allow Soto to play right field)," he added.

As the Red Sox aim to push for qualification to the postseason, fans will be hoping both Rafael Devers and the club's front office can come to a mutually beneficial conclusion.

