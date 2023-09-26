The San Diego Padres currently languish 5.5 games out of a wild-card spot. As their playoff hopes dim, the team's acquisition of relief pitcher Josh Hader is drawing renewed attention.

Despite his impressive 1.19 ERA over 53 innings, some are questioning whether the tradeoff was worth it. Hader recently drew criticism for his comments about not wanting to pitch in games that don't affect the playoff race.

When asked about his willingness to pitch in recent games, Hader said:

“Are we in a playoff race?”

Erik Kratz, host of the MLB podcast "Foul Territory," clarified Hader's comments.

Despite a bullpen battered by injuries, the Padres chose not to deploy Hader when they had the chance to achieve a wild-card spot. With their playoff chances nearly out of reach, the Padres have requested that Josh Hader take the mound.

"No, the Padres are not in a playoff race," Kratz said.

The former Yankees catcher also defended Hader against criticism that he's not fully committed to the team's cause.

"Don't misconstrue his words and say that he is not competitive," Kratz said.

It’s important to consider Hader's history. Overworked by the Milwaukee Brewers for years, Hader is cautious about injury risks.

His choice not to pitch with almost no chance of making the playoffs makes sense. As he nears free agency, Josh Hader has every reason to be wary about his usage.

Free agency looms for Padres' Josh Hader

As the MLB regular season wraps up, the fate of relief pitcher Josh Hader grows increasingly uncertain. In 2022, Hader signed a one-year $14,100,000 contract with the Padres.

Even in a payroll already topping $256 million, Hader's contract stands out, especially when considering his usage restrictions. The Padres' decision to cut down on the payroll in the future adds to the general atmosphere of uncertainty surrounding their stars.

Elite talents like Juan Soto are facing unclear futures. Blake Snell, fellow Padres pitcher, is also slated to exit via free agency.

As Hader prepares to enter free agency, his experience of being arguably overused by the Brewers will likely weigh heavily on his next move.