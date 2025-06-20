Former Yankees outfielder Clint Frazier offers solid advice to Anthony Volpe to shut out media noise

Former MLBer Clint Frazier revealed what advice he’d give to the New York Yankees' Anthony Volpe as the shortstop is tackling a slump. Volpe’s bat has been struggling as of late, drawing the fans' ire.
Volpe has been put into the spotlight with many questioning his performance. When asked if Frazier has any advice for his former team’s shortstop, he suggested that he get off social media.
As a Yankee veteran, Clint Frazier has dealt with the NY media a lot and knows how much it can affect a player.
“...If I could give him any advice, it would be like, “Brother, we got to get off social media.”...Like I know that Volpe’s in a tough situation because like Didi Gregorius was there. (Derek) Jeter was obviously there. Like there’s a lot of people that there’s a lot of big shoes that he’s having to fill.
“I think he’s just one of these guys bro, that the media is just picking on because they’re running out of people to go after,” Anthony Volpe said on Foul Territory (from 22:57 onwards).
Clint Frazier advised Anthony Volpe to be the “diamond in the rough” and not to let pressure get the better of him. He added that there’s no need for him to add further pressure and instead, “just try to play as free” as he can.
The biggest advice to the shortstop would be to just be himself rather than try to fill in shoes of big players like Derek Jeter and Didi Gregorius. Frazier believes Volpe has what it takes to be a true Yankee.
Clint Frazier accuses Yankees veterans of going mum during Mickey Mantle's No. 7 controversy
Clint Frazier’s controversy over wanting to wear Mickey Mantle’s No.7 jersey took over the MLB world during his stint with the NY Yankees. Frazier denied such claims, which further flamed the whole incident, creating controversy.
Speaking to Foul Territory, the former Yankees outfielder said that he didn’t even know what number Mantle wore. He blamed the NY media for making him feel backed “into a bad corner”.
"I genuinely did not watch baseball growing up as a kid...like Ryan Howard was the only guy that I really focused on...So when I come in week one, they're asking me if I asked Mickey Mantle's number to be unretired so I could wear it. And I am sitting thinking like, I don't even know what number this guy wears.
At that time, he revealed that no Yankee veterans helped him understand or console him. He said some players spoke to him, but no one helped guide him through the tumultuous time.
"Maybe they did, maybe they didn't, but I can't remember a specific moment where somebody came up to me and was like 'Hey brother, you need to go this direction instead of going that direction.'...I never really had somebody that actually took me under their wing and stuck with me the whole time," Clint Frazier said [3:00 - 5:05].
When asked whether he liked his time with the Yankees more or the Chicago White Sox, Frazier instantly called out the latter. He noted that rather than the stiff Yankees, he had the most fun with the White Sox during his MLB career.