  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Framber Valdez's wife Isamal rocks a sleek black bodycon dress with waist cutout and slinky silhouette on date night with the Astros ace

Framber Valdez's wife Isamal rocks a sleek black bodycon dress with waist cutout and slinky silhouette on date night with the Astros ace

By Raghav Mehta
Published Oct 06, 2025 01:14 GMT
Framber Valdez with his wife, Teresa (Images from - Instagram.com/@teresavaldez7719)
Framber Valdez with his wife, Teresa (Images from - Instagram.com/@teresavaldez7719)

Despite leading the AL West for most of the regular season, Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros surrendered top spot to rivals the Seattle Mariners in the closing stages of the regular season. To make matters worse, they ended up missing out on the playoffs altogether, having failed to clinch one of the AL wildcard spots.

Ad

Having made his big league debut with the Astros in August 2018, this is the first time Framber Valdez is not involved in postseason action. It appears the Astros ace is now making the most of the extra downtime on his hands, spending some quality time with his family.

On Sunday, the two-time All-Star and his wife, Isamal, headed out for a romantic evening out. Soon after they arrived for their date, Isamal Valdez took to Instagram to share a series of snaps showing off her outfit, a black bodycon dress. Framber, on the other hand, was pitcured sporting a dapper black casual suit.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Screenshot of Teresa Valdez&#039;s Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@teresavaldez7719 IG Stories)
Screenshot of Teresa Valdez's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@teresavaldez7719 IG Stories)

As she revealed in one of her other stories, it appears the restaurant that the couple headed to for their date was swanky Mexican steakhouse Toca Madera.

Ad

Framber Valdez's wife, Isamal, pens heartfelt message as son Franmy celebrates his birthday

Houston Astros ace Framber Valdez and his wife, Isamal, share three sons named Nicolas, Franmy and Frayker.

On Friday, the couple's middle child, Franmy, celebrated his birthday. To celebrate, Isamal Valdez took to Instagram to dedicate a heartfelt message to her son.

"Today is your birthday 🎈 one of my most precious gifts, my human doll, my beauty. May God bless you today, tomorrow, and always. I love you ❤️ my love, may you have a happy birthday, may God always be with you my beautiful angel" Isamal Valdez posted
Ad
Ad

With the Astros' 2025 season now over, Framber Valdez will currently be focused on spending plenty of time with his wife and sons.

In the months to come, however, the ace has an important decision to make regarding his future. Having effectively entered free agency as soon as the season ended, it is yet to be seen where the Dominican ends up playing his baseball next season.

About the author
Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta

Raghav Mehta is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda awaiting results for a Bachelor's in Journalism from Delhi University. He enjoys highlighting the key battles between players at different stages of the game and analyzing the decisive moments upon which they hinge.

One of Raghav's favorite moments, which underscores this, was the Shohei Ohtani vs. Mike Trout clash in the 2023 WBC, where two of baseball's best players faced off against each other in the 9th inning. With the score 3-2 to Japan, Shohei eventually got the strikeout, which was absolute cinema.

Raghav is a Baltimore Orioles fan and is enjoying watching such an exciting young team compete at the top in a very competitive division.

Raghav has loved watching sports for as long as he can remember and realized he was pretty decent at writing his thoughts down at around the age of 14. Combining the two meant he had something he would enjoy doing every day, and he had identified that well before going to college.

Aside from work, Raghav enjoys playing sports, working out and watching movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Raghav Mehta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications