Framber Valdez's wife Isamal rocks a sleek black bodycon dress with waist cutout and slinky silhouette on date night with the Astros ace

Despite leading the AL West for most of the regular season, Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros surrendered top spot to rivals the Seattle Mariners in the closing stages of the regular season. To make matters worse, they ended up missing out on the playoffs altogether, having failed to clinch one of the AL wildcard spots. Having made his big league debut with the Astros in August 2018, this is the first time Framber Valdez is not involved in postseason action. It appears the Astros ace is now making the most of the extra downtime on his hands, spending some quality time with his family. On Sunday, the two-time All-Star and his wife, Isamal, headed out for a romantic evening out. Soon after they arrived for their date, Isamal Valdez took to Instagram to share a series of snaps showing off her outfit, a black bodycon dress. Framber, on the other hand, was pitcured sporting a dapper black casual suit. Screenshot of Teresa Valdez's Instagram Stories (Images from - Instagram.com/@teresavaldez7719 IG Stories)As she revealed in one of her other stories, it appears the restaurant that the couple headed to for their date was swanky Mexican steakhouse Toca Madera. Framber Valdez's wife, Isamal, pens heartfelt message as son Franmy celebrates his birthdayHouston Astros ace Framber Valdez and his wife, Isamal, share three sons named Nicolas, Franmy and Frayker. On Friday, the couple's middle child, Franmy, celebrated his birthday. To celebrate, Isamal Valdez took to Instagram to dedicate a heartfelt message to her son.&quot;Today is your birthday 🎈 one of my most precious gifts, my human doll, my beauty. May God bless you today, tomorrow, and always. I love you ❤️ my love, may you have a happy birthday, may God always be with you my beautiful angel&quot; Isamal Valdez posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostWith the Astros' 2025 season now over, Framber Valdez will currently be focused on spending plenty of time with his wife and sons. In the months to come, however, the ace has an important decision to make regarding his future. Having effectively entered free agency as soon as the season ended, it is yet to be seen where the Dominican ends up playing his baseball next season.