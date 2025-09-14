Braves legend gives reason why Framber Valdez won't likely play for Astros after 2025 season

Having signed with the Houston Astros as an international free agent in March 2015, Framber Valdez spent three years proving himself in the minor leagues before he was handed his big league debut in August 2018.

Ever since, the Dominican has been nothing but consistent at major league level, earning himself two All-Star selections and an All-MLB first team selection so far, while also playing a key role in the Astros' World Series win in 2022. For his career as a whole, Valdez boasts a 80-50 record, along with a 3.32 ERA and 1,037 strikeouts.

Set to become a free agent after the season ends, Framber's future is still uncertain. Though his performances definitely justify a potential extension, Atlanta Braves legend John Smoltz believes the Astros may decide to let him walk, looking at the strategy they have employed with free agents in the recent past.

Smoltz explained his thoughts on Friday's episode of "Flippin' Bats with Ben Verlander".

"Financially, that seems to be the path that the Astros take (refraining from re-signing free agents)," Smoltz said [4:33]

Further, the Hall of Famer went on to talk about his admiration for Valdez's game, and why he believes the Dominican should be able to secure a great contract, whether he ends up staying in Houson or not.

"I've been a fan of his (Framber Valdez's) pitching for so long. I think the narrative has always been if he can get to the next level mentally. You would think his value goes through the roof, because his health has been so much better. I hope that's the case for him, but time will tell," Smoltz added

Framber Valdez will be looking to win his second World Series title with the Astros this year

In 2022, Framber Valdez enjoyed one of the best seasons of his career. Earning his maiden All-Star selection, Valdez went on to finish the regular season with a 17–6 record, along with a 2.82 ERA and 194 strikeouts, before performing similarly in the postseason to help the Astros win the World Series for the second time in franchise history.

As the postseason approaches, the Astros are seen as major contenders to go all the way, and Framber Valdez will be hoping to show his quality in the playoffs yet again.

Currently battling rivals the Seattle Mariners for top spot in the AL West, Valdez and co. still have plenty of work to do in the two weeks or so that remain of the regular season.

