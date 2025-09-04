“We got crossed up”: Astros’ Framber Valdez apologizes to Cesar Salazar after controversial incident

The controversial incident between Houston Astros’ Framber Valdez and Cesar Salazar has become the talking point in the MLB community. The play took place in Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees.A miscommunication between the catcher and the pitcher resulted in Salazar getting drilled by a 93 mph sinker to the chest in the fifth inning. Many believed it was intentional with MLB insiders and analysts siding with Salazar.However, the players admitted it was a miscommunication, with Valdez apologizing to his catcher after the game.“What happened with us, we just got crossed up,&quot; Framber Valdez said. &quot;I called for that pitch, I threw it and we got crossed up. We went down to the dugout and I excused myself with him and I said sorry to him and I take full responsibility for that.&quot;“We were able to talk through it. We spoke after the game…at his locker and everything’s good between us. It’s just stuff that happens in baseball. But yeah, we talked through it and we’re good.”Salazar said he might have pressed the wrong button, given the lively crowd at the ballpark.“The stadium was loud. I thought I pressed the button, but I pressed the wrong button. I was expecting another pitch, but it wasn’t it…No, Framber and I actually have a really good relationship.&quot;Framber Valdez allegedly threw an uncalled pitch to Salazar, resulting in the hit to the chest. The questionable play came after the Houston Astros catcher asked the pitcher to step off the mound after a disagreement.Valdez refused to step down, and his pitch resulted in a grand slam by Trent Grisham. The Yankees won the game 7-1.Framber Valdez’s agent defends pitcher against negative claims after the incident.Framber Valdez and Cesar Salazar [Source: Imagn]Framber Valdez’s agent, Ulises Cabrera, doubled down on a “completely misguided” claim over the controversial incident. He called out the negative comments on social media.&quot;There's no questioning what Framber is and what he represents to the team and his thought process on the team,&quot; Cabrera wrote. &quot;The idea that he's intentionally trying to injure one of his teammates is preposterous. Anything to the contrary is just completely misguided and it's not right.&quot;Astros manager Joe Espada also spoke on the incident, saying he had a conversation with them after the game, and things have been settled between them. He hopes to put this incident behind him and focus on the future games.