  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • “We got crossed up”: Astros’ Framber Valdez apologizes to Cesar Salazar after controversial incident

“We got crossed up”: Astros’ Framber Valdez apologizes to Cesar Salazar after controversial incident

By Kaushani Chatterjee
Published Sep 04, 2025 01:54 GMT
Framber Valdez and Cesar Salazar [Source: Imagn]
Framber Valdez and Cesar Salazar [Source: Imagn]

The controversial incident between Houston Astros’ Framber Valdez and Cesar Salazar has become the talking point in the MLB community. The play took place in Tuesday's game against the New York Yankees.

Ad

A miscommunication between the catcher and the pitcher resulted in Salazar getting drilled by a 93 mph sinker to the chest in the fifth inning. Many believed it was intentional with MLB insiders and analysts siding with Salazar.

However, the players admitted it was a miscommunication, with Valdez apologizing to his catcher after the game.

“What happened with us, we just got crossed up," Framber Valdez said. "I called for that pitch, I threw it and we got crossed up. We went down to the dugout and I excused myself with him and I said sorry to him and I take full responsibility for that."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“We were able to talk through it. We spoke after the game…at his locker and everything’s good between us. It’s just stuff that happens in baseball. But yeah, we talked through it and we’re good.”
Ad

Salazar said he might have pressed the wrong button, given the lively crowd at the ballpark.

“The stadium was loud. I thought I pressed the button, but I pressed the wrong button. I was expecting another pitch, but it wasn’t it…No, Framber and I actually have a really good relationship."

Framber Valdez allegedly threw an uncalled pitch to Salazar, resulting in the hit to the chest. The questionable play came after the Houston Astros catcher asked the pitcher to step off the mound after a disagreement.

Ad

Valdez refused to step down, and his pitch resulted in a grand slam by Trent Grisham. The Yankees won the game 7-1.

Framber Valdez’s agent defends pitcher against negative claims after the incident.

Framber Valdez and Cesar Salazar [Source: Imagn]
Framber Valdez and Cesar Salazar [Source: Imagn]

Framber Valdez’s agent, Ulises Cabrera, doubled down on a “completely misguided” claim over the controversial incident. He called out the negative comments on social media.

Ad
"There's no questioning what Framber is and what he represents to the team and his thought process on the team," Cabrera wrote. "The idea that he's intentionally trying to injure one of his teammates is preposterous. Anything to the contrary is just completely misguided and it's not right."

Astros manager Joe Espada also spoke on the incident, saying he had a conversation with them after the game, and things have been settled between them. He hopes to put this incident behind him and focus on the future games.

About the author
Kaushani Chatterjee

Kaushani Chatterjee

Twitter icon

Kaushani Chatterjee is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 4 years of experience at publications such as FirstSportz.

Her favorite teams are the New York Yankees and the Los Angeles Dodgers. She is a fan of both the teams which left her conflicted during the 2024 World Series game.

She started watching the MLB during her school years and developed a keen interest in the sport. Now she is hooked.

Kaushani's hobbies include guitar, sketching, watching anime (tons of them), listening to music, and watching Asian dramas (Korean/Thai in general).

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications