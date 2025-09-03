"Classless" - Jim Palmer sides with public sentiment, criticizes Framber Valdez's controversial behavior towards Astros catcher Cesar Salazar

Houston Astros starting pitcher Framber Valdez and catcher Cesar Salazar were involved in a controversial incident on Wednesday during the Astros' series opener against the New York Yankees.Having already given up two runs, Valdez faced Trent Grisham with the bases loaded in the fifth inning. Right before he started his wind-up, it appeared Salazar signalled towards Valdez to step off the mound and take a breather. However, Framber ignored the call and ended up giving up a grand slam.Seemingly cross with his catcher, Valdez drilled Salazar with a fastball as he faced his next batter, while the catcher had positioned himself for an off-speed pitch. Framber Valdez immediately turned around without making eye contact with Cesar Salazar after hitting him, seemingly confirming that the Dominican had meant to do so. Fans have since condemned Valdez's actions.However, as he discussed the incident on Wednesday's episode of &quot;MLB Central&quot;, analyst Chris Young said the altercation may have been a result of Salazar's inexperience behind the plate.Sharing a clip of Young's comments, legendary pitcher Jim Palmer defended Salazar, claiming it was a &quot;classless move&quot; to blame the catcher in such a situation.&quot;Anytime a catcher calls for a pitch it’s only a suggestion. Cesar Salazar caught his 36th mlb game yesterday whereas Valdez has pitched in 184 games. Totally classless move to blame your catcher.&quot; Palmer postedFramber Valdez and Cesar Salazar reconciled after the gameThough tensions appeared to be high between Framber Valdez and Cesar Salazar, both parties seem to be back on good terms now, according to their respective post-game statements.Valdez, speaking through an interpreter, said he had apologized to Salazar personally.“It was a pitch I wanted to throw. I called for that pitch. I wasn’t able to locate it,” Valdez said through an interpreter. “Then afterwards, we just got crossed up. Afterwards, I told him I was sorry.”Cesar Salazar (L), Framber Valdez (R) - Source: GettySalazar, on the other hand, acknowledged that he was also partly at fault for the incident.&quot;There was a good amount of Yankees fans, so it was pretty loud after the grand slam,&quot; Salazar said. &quot;Maybe my pitch count wasn't in the right spot, so I pressed the wrong button, you know.&quot;Both players seem to have put the incident behind them, which is good news for Astros fans. The team is set to embark on yet another postseason adventure in about a month from now.