Astro's ace Framber Valdez will be marking his second appearance in the All-star game. However, he is not satisfied with just getting his name on the list. Valdez said that if he is not named the starting pitcher, he would likely refuse to pitch altogether.

"I worked really hard to be able to start the All-Star Game. I led the league in ERA ... and it would mean a lot to me. ... I really want to pitch 1st inning. If I don't get the opportunity to do that, I probably wouldn't pitch in this year's All-Star Game." - Framber Valdez

The 29-year-old believes his leadership in ERA is a significant achievement that shouldn't be dismissed. Hence, he is determined to pitch in the first innings because he has rightfully earned the opportunity through blood and sweat.

However, his wish can only be granted by American League manager Dusty Baker, who has the final call.

Valdez's recent dominant performance anchored Houston Astros' victory with a 3-2 score, steering the ship in the right direction. It would otherwise be awful to be in danger of suffering a Mariner's four-game sweep at home just prior to the All-Star break. Valdez's impressive statistics make a stronger case for his All-star ambition.

Framber Valdez will join a talented roster of pitchers, including Shohei Ohtani, at the All-Star Game

With a league-best 2.51 ERA heading into the All-Star break, Valdez believes he deserves to be the opener of the game. Apart from the star player Shohei Ohtani, Gerrit Cole, Sonny Gray, Luis Castillo, Nathan Eovaldi, Kevin Gausman, and Shane McClanahan are also contending for the starting position.

After Valdez hurt his ankle against the Mets, the Astros had initially planned not to use him in the rotation. He felt the effects in St. Louis.

However, the injury proved to be minor and he is back on his feet. On Sunday, the 2023 MLB All-Star Game rosters will be finalized. On July 11, MLB fans will find out which players will represent their teams in Seattle.

