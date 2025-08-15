  • home icon
  Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi hilariously roasts Mets catcher with "pure dad" dig

Francisco Alvarez’s wife Nahomi hilariously roasts Mets catcher with “pure dad” dig

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 15, 2025
Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi hilariously roasts Mets catcher with "pure dad" dig. Credit: Nahomi/Instagram
Francisco Alvarez’s wife Nahomi hilariously roasts Mets catcher with “pure dad” dig. Credit: Nahomi/Instagram

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez is used to facing heat on the baseball field, but it seems he's catching some from his own household as well. On Thursday, his wife Nahomi took a playful jab at the catcher while involving their newborn daughter.

Nahomi posted an adorable picture of their daughter and captioned the story while roasting the Mets catcher. She wrote:

“Este es mi mood al ver que me dicen q es ‘puro papá,’” which translates to, “This is my mood when they tell me he’s ‘pure dad.’”
Nahomi's Instagram story via @nahomilra1
Nahomi's Instagram story via @nahomilra1

The roasting is fitting given Francisco Alvarez's struggles at the plate this season. He has only been able to hit six home runs this season while hitting .249. In early 2025, he suffered a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, sidelining him for 6-8 weeks before returning in April.

Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi was in labor for more than 38 hours

Francisco Alvarez and Nahomi announced their pregnancy in December. At Christmas, they revealed they were having a girl. Nahomi captioned the post:

"The best Christmas present, our princess and family."
On June 10, Alvarez was placed on the paternity list as Nahomi was in labor. The couple welcomed their daughter shortly thereafter. Alvarez's wife endured a difficult time in the hospital since she was over 38 hours in labor. She revealed the same in an Instagram post, writing:

"Renata, after +38 hours in labor, you finally came to fill us with an unexplainable love! You are more than we imagine. We love you, papis💗✨"
Nahomi has since documented her pregnancy experience on social media. On Mother's Day, she praised her daughter for coming into her life and giving her the greatest experience of being a mother.

"Again it's May, again it's Mother's Day, but this time, with a little heart beating inside me and creating my own family 🤍 thank you for making me a mommy," she wrote.

Since then, Nahomi has taken her to Mets games at Citi Field. The couple is yet to reveal the name of the child.

Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

