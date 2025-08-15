Francisco Alvarez’s wife Nahomi hilariously roasts Mets catcher with “pure dad” dig

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez is used to facing heat on the baseball field, but it seems he's catching some from his own household as well. On Thursday, his wife Nahomi took a playful jab at the catcher while involving their newborn daughter.Nahomi posted an adorable picture of their daughter and captioned the story while roasting the Mets catcher. She wrote:“Este es mi mood al ver que me dicen q es ‘puro papá,’” which translates to, “This is my mood when they tell me he’s ‘pure dad.’”Nahomi's Instagram story via @nahomilra1The roasting is fitting given Francisco Alvarez's struggles at the plate this season. He has only been able to hit six home runs this season while hitting .249. In early 2025, he suffered a fractured hamate bone in his left hand, sidelining him for 6-8 weeks before returning in April.Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi was in labor for more than 38 hoursFrancisco Alvarez and Nahomi announced their pregnancy in December. At Christmas, they revealed they were having a girl. Nahomi captioned the post:&quot;The best Christmas present, our princess and family.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOn June 10, Alvarez was placed on the paternity list as Nahomi was in labor. The couple welcomed their daughter shortly thereafter. Alvarez's wife endured a difficult time in the hospital since she was over 38 hours in labor. She revealed the same in an Instagram post, writing:&quot;Renata, after +38 hours in labor, you finally came to fill us with an unexplainable love! You are more than we imagine. We love you, papis💗✨&quot;Nahomi has since documented her pregnancy experience on social media. On Mother's Day, she praised her daughter for coming into her life and giving her the greatest experience of being a mother.&quot;Again it's May, again it's Mother's Day, but this time, with a little heart beating inside me and creating my own family 🤍 thank you for making me a mommy,&quot; she wrote.Since then, Nahomi has taken her to Mets games at Citi Field. The couple is yet to reveal the name of the child.