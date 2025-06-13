"After 38 hours in labor" - Francisco Alvarez's wife Nahomi Rojas pens heartwarming message post birth of daughter Renata

New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez and wife Nahomi Rojas became parents for the first time on Wednesday when they welcomed their daughter, Renata, to the world. Alvarez had announced the good news on his social media.

On Thursday, Alvarez's wife gave more information about the childbirth. She shared an Instagram post with snippets from the labor room.

"Renata, after +38 hours in labor, you finally came to fill us with an unexplainable love! You are more than we imagine. We love you, papis💗✨," Rojas captioned the post. (Translated to Spanish from English)

The first image showed the trio with Alvarez and his wife smiling, while the second one was before the birth of Renata. The third picture showed Rojas kissing her daughter, while her husband kissed her forehead. In the fourth snap, Rojas happily looked at her daughter while Alvarez kissed her forehead.

In the fifth snap, the newborn was in the safe hands of the Mets catcher, while the baby held his finger in the next. The final snap showed Alvarez cutting the umbilical cord. The video in the post showed Rojas reciting something to her baby's ear while tears flowed from her eyes.

The couple announced the pregnancy in December through a lavish celebration featuring friends and family. Francisco Alvarez and his wife shared multiple moments from the function on their social media.

Partners of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Jackson Chourio react to Francisco Alvarez's spouse's post

Francisco Alvarez, nicknamed "The Troll," was born in Venezuela. The 22-year-old and his wife, who were becoming first-time parents, were noticed by the partners of other Venezuelan MLB players.

Atlanta Braves superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.'s wife, Maria Laborde, dropped a three-word reaction on the post. Laborde herself has two boys with Acuna Jr.: Ronald Daniel (born 2020) and Jamal (born 2022).

"How beautiful 🥹 💕 congratulations," she wrote (translated to English from Spanish).

Brewers phenom Jackson Chourio's girlfriend, Gabriela Alejandra, sent a four-word reaction. Chourio and his girlfriend don't have kids as of yet.

"Congratulations, god bless you 🥹😍," she wrote (translated to English from Spanish).

Screenshot of comments [Source: Instagram/nahomilra1]

In March, Francisco Alvarez's Mets teammate, Francisco Lindor, welcomed a son, Koa Amani. Lindor and his wife, Katia, have three children in total. Shortly after Koa's birth, another Mets slugger, Pete Alonso, and his wife, Haley, announced they are expecting their first child together.

