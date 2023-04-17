Francisco Lindor and Katia Reguero: Complete timeline of Mets star's relationship

The New York Mets' Francisco Lindor is one of the best players in the world of baseball. He is happily married to Katia Reguero. Let's get all the details regarding the timeline of their relationship.

Francisco Lindor first met Katia Reguero on social media. At that time, Francisco Lindor played for the Cleveland Indians while Katia was a Puerto Rican native living in Arizona. They met each other while Lindor was in the desert for spring training. They started dating each other around late 2019 or early 2020, judging by their social media posts.

Both Francisco and Katia realized that they are compatible with each other and started planning to have a family. They welcomed their first child, Kalina, in December 2020. They got married on December 19, 2021, in a ceremony that was attended by many MLB stars and their families.

Francisco and Katia continue to live a happy life together with their daughter Kalina. They announced on January 10, 2023, that they are expecting another child in June.

Franciso Lindor's MLB career

Francisco Lindor was touted as a highly promising prospect as a teenager in Puerto Rico. He has certainly lived up to the hype as a big league player for Cleveland and now New York Mets. He is one of the best players on the New York Mets team. He recently signed a 10-year $341,000,000 contract with the Mets with a signing bonus of $21,000,000. He will also earn a base salary of $32,000,000 while playing for the team.

Lindor has a batting average of .277 with 1,184 hits played. He also scored 188 home runs along with 597 runs batted in and 127 stolen bases. It seems that this young player will be considered one of the greats of baseball in the future.

