Francisco Lindor makes a beautiful gesture by wearing a pink bracelet during live game, fulfilling wish of a fan battling cancer

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor moved MLB fans by fulfilling the wish of a fan who is battling cancer.

Lindor was seen wearing a pink bracelet during a live baseball game. The bracelet was given to him by the brother of a woman who was recently diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer. The man revealed that his sister was watching the game from home. Lindor wore the bracelet during the game for her.

“He is truly amazing!! #12. I couldn’t thank him enough,” read the tweet.

Pat Ragazzo @ragazzoreport Great guy move by Francisco Lindor Great guy move by Francisco Lindor https://t.co/6YgNyFIbPY

Fans are moved with Lindor’s kind act and are showing lots of respect for him on social media through comments.

One Twitter user called him a "class act."

Joe @Jclimenti0402 @ragazzoreport @Lindor12BC u have to say lindor is a class act. @ragazzoreport @Lindor12BC u have to say lindor is a class act.

Another user thinks that Lindor is a “quality human."

"Love this. He’s such a quality human." - Joshua Robert

In 2020, it was disclosed that Lindor’s sister is also a cancer survivor. In an interview, Legna, Lindor’s sister, spoke and revealed that Lindor is more like a son to her than like a brother, reports ESPN.

“I treat him like a son, more than like a brother. So I have been watching over him."

Francisco said that Legna has always been his role model.

“She always made sure we were doing things the right way. It's the way she is, and I just respect her a lot for that. ... She's always been the strongest one. She's always been the role model."

Early in the 2016 season, Legna was diagnosed with stage 2 cervical cancer. After getting better, Legna received permission from her physicians to surprise her brother at the All-Star Game in San Diego, where he represented the American League.

Francisco Lindor, an MLB star

Lindor, who previously played for the Cleveland Indians, is now a shortstop for the New York Mets. He earned his first All-Star selection in 2016 and received a Gold Glove Award too. He became the first Puerto Rican shortstop to win the award.

New York Mets v Houston Astros

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia once surprised Lindor by bringing his mother to the stadium for the first time.

Laura Albanese @AlbaneseLaura Francisco Lindor’s wife, Katia, surprised him before the game with a visit from Lindor’s mom, Maria Serrano. She lives in Florida and never saw him play at Citi. Lindor homered in the first and made two great defensive plays. Family also came from PR. Francisco Lindor’s wife, Katia, surprised him before the game with a visit from Lindor’s mom, Maria Serrano. She lives in Florida and never saw him play at Citi. Lindor homered in the first and made two great defensive plays. Family also came from PR. https://t.co/jApcBNNV6a

"Francisco Lindor’s wife, Katia, surprised him before the game with a visit from Lindor’s mom, Maria Serrano. She lives in Florida and never saw him play at Citi. Lindor homered in the first and made two great defensive plays. Family also came from PR." – Laura Albanese

Lindor and his wife share a daughter, Kalina. She was born in November, 2020.

