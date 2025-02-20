Francisco Lindor reacts to Sean Reid-Foley’s brutally honest response in Mets Spring Training

The New York Mets had an inspired run in the second half of the season last year, led by All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor as the team made it through to the National League Championship Series from an unlikely position.

Lindor earned his fourth Silver Slugger award last year after hitting 33 home runs, the second most productive season of his career in terms of homers. The four-time All-Star joined the team's Spring Training workout at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie last week.

As the star shortstop aims to seemingly better his numbers from last year, he took hitting practice in a workout session against Mets pitcher Sean Reid-Foley. However, one of Foley's pitches almost hit Lindor, who swayed away at the last moment.

"Oh Lord, was that on purpose?" quipped Lindor.

Sean Reid-Foley responded brutally:

"No! I would've got you (if it was on purpose)."

Lindor grinned at his teammate's remark, staring at the camera without saying anything.

While the pitcher and catchers started their workouts on Feb 14, the full-squad workouts began on Feb 17. Their first Grapefruit League game in Spring Training is against the Houston Astros on Feb 22 at Clover Park.

Francisco Lindor to continue as leadoff hitter with Juan Soto behind him

Francisco Lindor was at his best in the leadoff spot for the Mets last season, finishing second in the NL MVP voting, behind Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani. Although the Mets brought in Juan Soto in the offseason, manager Carlos Mendoza shared that Lindor will continue in his role with Soto likely batting behind the senior Met.

“We could say that Soto would go two,” Mendoza said on Wednesday. “The good thing is that we got great options. We got great players and there’s a lot of different ways I can go. As of right now, I’m leaning Lindor, Soto.”

While Lindor and Soto seem like a lock for the top two, Mendoza has a few options on who would be behind the two. While Mark Vientos looked like an option heading into Spring Training, the return of Pete Alonso could see the latter bat behind the Dominican star.

A top three of Francisco Lindor, Juan Soto and Pete Alonso could be a nightmare for pitchers, especially if Lindor and Soto replicate their stellar hitting from last season in 2025.

