  • Francisco Lindor's daughter Kalina creates 'unscripted comedic masterpiece' on mom Katia's podcast

Francisco Lindor's daughter Kalina creates 'unscripted comedic masterpiece' on mom Katia's podcast

By Raghav Mehta
Modified Mar 09, 2025 02:20 GMT
Francisco Lindor with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@katia.lindor)
Francisco Lindor with his family (Images from - Instagram.com/@katia.lindor)

Having reportedly started dating in 2019, Francisco Lindor and Katia Reguero tied the knot in 2021. Currently, the couple have have two daughters together, named Kalina and Amapola, with a baby boy on the way.

Apart from being a baseball wife and full-time mom, Katia Reguero also runs her own podcast, known as 'Un-a-parent', where she discusses various topics related to parenthood. Reguero's podcast has over 9,000 followers on Instagram, and over 2,000 subscribers on YouTube.

On Friday, Katia's firstborn, Kalina, made her 'full episode debut' on the podcast, as the mom-daughter duo enjoyed plenty of laughs on air. Katia Reguero later took to Instagram to give viewers a sneak peek into the episode.

"Y'all ain't ready for this ⬆️😂 Next Thursday Kalina makes her podcast debut with her first FULL episode. Trust us when we tell you this is an “unscripted comedic masterpiece.” Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram post
Francisco Lindor features on wife Katia's podcast, talks about why he is happy to welcome baby boy after turning 30

Already a father to two girls, four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor appeared on his wife, Katia Reguero's podcast in late February, talking about why he was thankful to be relatively experienced as a dad before welcoming his son to the world.

"I had two girls. So now if a boy comes along, I know what it's like to be a dad because if I had a boy from the beginning I would have been all over him, attacking, attacking, and I like to know that, if I'm going to have a son, it's going to be in my thirties." Francisco Lindor said
"My brain has already developed then now I can, if I'm going to have a boy, it should be now, because I have already closed (the frontal lobe). The capacity that I was going to have, I have already maximized it" Lindor added

With Katia Reguero currently deep into her third trimester, 35 weeks into her pregnancy, Francisco Lindor will no doubt be looking forward to becoming a father for the third time in about a month or so.

Edited by Debasish
