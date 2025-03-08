Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shows off baby bump as she prepares to welcome baby boy with Mets superstar

On Friday, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero, shared a video, showing off her baby bump. Currently deep into her third trimester, Reguero is all set to welcome her baby boy. He would be the couple's third child after daughters Kalina and Amapola.

Wearing a sports bra and black jogging pants, Reguero took the boomerang video in front of a mirror with one of her daughters in hand.

"35 weeks" Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram story in Spanish.

Screenshot of Katia Reguero's Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/katia.lindor IG Stories)

Francisco Lindor and Katia Reguero's love story began as they came across each other's Instagram profiles, growing fond of each other as they continued to exchange text messages.

The pair first started dating each other in 2019 and got engaged in 2020. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2021 in a lavish wedding ceremony that took place at the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, Florida.

With Francisco Lindor currently being one of the cornerstones of the Mets' squad, the Puerto Rican superstar and his spouse currently reside in Upper East Side, Manhattan, along with their two daughters.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia takes to Instagram to talk about stigma attached to pregnancy

On Thursday, four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor's better half, Katia Reguero, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message, as she talked about some of the stigmas attached to pregnancy, particularly when it comes to appearance.

"my goal is not to please everyone or “look attractive” or achieve impossible beauty standards imposed by society, but to bring valuable content with authenticity, creating a community based on empathy and acceptance. And most of all, show my daughters that self-love is not found externally but begins by embracing every stage of growth we go through in life."

"Motherhood doesn't take away our value or define us by our looks. It transforms us, strengthens us, and reminds us that our body is much more than an object of trial; it is a testimony of life, love, and resilience." Katia Reguero wrote

Apart from being very vocal about such issues via Instagram, the soon-to-be mother of three also runs her own podcast called 'Un-a-parent', where she talks about various topics related to parenthood.

