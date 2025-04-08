  • home icon
  Francisco Lindor's wife & his biggest supporter celebrates Mets superstar's most recent career milestone

Francisco Lindor's wife & his biggest supporter celebrates Mets superstar's most recent career milestone

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Apr 08, 2025 05:50 GMT
Franciso Lindor
Franciso Lindor's wife & his biggest supporter celebrates Mets superstar's most recent career milestone

Katia, the wife of New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, celebrated the star's 1500th hit in MLB, in a three-game series against the Miami Marlins at Citi Field on Monday.

Coming off a sweep of the Toronto Blue Jays in their previous series, New York continued with a solid performance against Miami. The Mets offense went 9-for-31 with five walks, winning 2-0.

Lindor contributed one run along with three hits in four at-bats. His final hit, which came in the fifth inning, was especially special, as it was the 1,500th of his Major League career.

His wife and constant supporter, Katia, reacted to the milestone on Instagram by sharing a Mets post announcing Lindor’s achievement.

Katia IG (Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)
Katia IG

Francisco Lindor and his wife welcomed a new member to their family earlier this month as Katia gave birth to their third child. She shared a picture of the baby boy, revealing his name in the caption:

“Koa Amani 🌳”
Francisco Lindor and his wife had announced the pregnancy in December on Katia’s Una Parent podcast. Apart from Koa, the couple also has daughters Kalina and Amapola.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares her thoughts on motherhood

Just like her first two pregnancies, Katia welcomed her son Koa through a home birth. Last week, she shared some behind-the-scenes family moments of welcoming the little one and expressed her feelings in the caption:

“The last time. The final home birth. A chapter closing. And with it comes the bittersweetness of it all — the deep gratitude for having had this sacred experience three times, and the quiet relief in knowing this part of my journey is complete.”
“Motherhood has taught me to hold space for both: the joy and the grief, the fullness and the letting go. It has stretched me in ways I never imagined, expanding not just my heart and my body but my mind, my spirit, my entire being. And isn’t that what motherhood is? A constant evolving, a becoming, an unraveling and rebuilding of who we are as women, as mothers, as human beings…”

The New York Mets face the Miami Marlins again on Tuesday in the second game of their ongoing series.

Edited by Bhargav
हिन्दी