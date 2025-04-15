Francisco Lindor's wife claims 'huge gap' in policing is leading to tragic & preventable outcomes

On Monday, Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, used her social media platform to highlight a serious concern about the lack of proper training among law enforcement when it comes to recognizing and responding to individuals with disabilities.

This comes after the tragic death of non-verbal autistic Victor Perez in a police shooting on the night of April 5th.

In her Instagram story, Katia wrote:

"The lack of proper training in recognizing and responding to disabilities-especially during moments of crisis - is a huge gap in policing, and it has led to too many tragic, preventable outcomes."

Katia wants police to work better when confronted with people having autism, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, and other visible or invisible disabilities. This is because the reaction from such people is often misunderstood.

"People with autism, cerebral palsy, epilepsy, or any number of visible or invisible disabilities often communicate, move, or react differently - and officers should absolutely be trained to recognize those signs, pause, de-escalate, and adjust their approach," she added.

"It's not just about policy - it's about basic humanity. Protecting all people means understanding all people. And when systems fail to do that, we need to keep raising our voices."

Katia also reshared a post from the Autistic Self Advocacy Network (ASAN) about the tragic police shooting.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares tragic story of police shooting a 17-year-old autistic boy

Francisco Lindor's wife's harsh remarks on modern policing follow the story of Victor Perez, a 17-year-old non-speaking autistic boy with cerebral palsy, who was shot by police officers.

The incident took place on the night of April 5th. Police were called to Perez's house in Pocatello, Idaho. Upon seeing Perez with a knife in the front yard, police officers reportedly approached the fenced yard with guns and within 20 seconds, police shot Victor 9 times.

After the shooting, Perez was sent to the hospital in critical condition. The doctors had to amputate his leg due to injuries. As per the latest update coming from his family, there was no brain activity detected, and he was thus taken off life support.

Incidents like this prompted Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, to invalidate such shootings and stress the need for officers to be trained in crisis, when it comes to people carrying disabilities.

