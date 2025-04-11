Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shows how a day in her life looks like after son Koa's birth

Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia, recently welcomed their third child to the world just a few weeks ago. After having two girls, Katia gave birth to a healthy baby boy that they named Koa.

Ad

For the New York Mets slugger, not much has changed after the birth of his son. Lindor did not go on the paternity list and was back with his club the following day, leaving baby duty to mom.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Things have not been so bad for Katia while she nurses Koa. She snapped a picture on her Instagram showing her newborn son snuggled up for a poolside nap.

"Pool day with Aba for Amapola. Swim lessons for Kalina. Schleep with mama for Koa" said Katia.

Katia Lindor's Instagram Story

It was also pool day for her two girls, Kalina and Amapola. While life can be hectic as a mom of three, Katia is enjoying these special moments with all three of her children.

Ad

During her free time, Katia helps those online get through the difficulties of being a parent. She hosts a podcast named "Un-a-Parent" that also gives an inside look into her life as an MLB wife.

Francisco Lindor reaches career milestone soon after his son was born

New York Mets - Francisco Lindor (Photo via IMAGN)

Francisco Lindor is a threat with the bat in his hands. He is coming off three seasons where he had 153 hits or more, and those hits have been piling up throughout his career.

Ad

On Monday, the slugger recorded his 1,500th career hit. It came off Miami Marlins pitcher Tyler Phillips, which was Lindor's third hit of the night. He slapped a single to left field.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lindor finished that game going 3-for-4 with a run scored. It was enough to blank the Marlins, beating them by a score of 2-0. Going into Friday, Lindor has 1,502 hits. That ranks him 24th among active players, right behind Jose Ramirez.

Lindor can keep climbing this list as he is only 31 years old. Many sluggers ahead of him on this list are 35 and above, giving him plenty of time. This season alone, he is hitting a promising .244/.292/.366.

It will be on him and Juan Soto to stay locked in at the plate this season if they want to make another postseason appearance. With how the Philadelphia Phillies have started the season, the National League East could be tough.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More