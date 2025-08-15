Francisco Lindor's wife Katia drops 1-word reaction to Javier Baez's spouse Irmarie stealing the spotlight at Roseyln Sanchez film's premiere

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Reguero, was spotted on Thursday, complimenting Irmarie Baez, Detroit Tigers outfielder Javier Baez's wife.Irmarie and Katia headed out together for the premiere of the Spanish film, &quot;Diario: Mujer y Café&quot;, earlier the same evening. Directed by popular Puerto Rican celebrity Roselyn Sanchez, the pair of baseball wives made valuable contributions in producing the film.Irmarie Baez shared a series of snaps from the premiere on Instagram.&quot;Premier Diario, Mujer &amp; Café 🤎🍿🎬🇵🇷&quot; Irmarie Baez posted View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCommenting on the post, Katia Reguero left her friend a sweet compliment.&quot;Bellaaaa ❤️‍🔥&quot; Katia Reguero commented in Spanish, which translates to &quot;Beautiful&quot;Screenshot of Katia Reguero's comment on Irmarie Baez's Instagram post (Image from - Instagram.com/@irmariebaez)Francisco Lindor and Javier Báez are both from Puerto Rico. They shared the same clubhouse in Queens during the 2021 season and have been great friends ever since. It appears the same dynamic also exists between their respective spouses, who appear to be close to each other.Both Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez attended the 2025 All-Star game alongside their familiesFrancisco Lindor and Javier Báez earned All-Star selections this year and joined their families at Truist Park in Atlanta for the midseason festivities.Lindor was spotted on the red carpet alongside his wife, Katia, and children Kalina, Amapola and Koa. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJavier Baez also took his loved ones along for the trip to Georgia, attending alongside his wife, Irmarie, and their sons, Adrien and Aiden. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFormer Mets teammates Lindor and Baez are now playing on opposite teams. Lindor is starting for the NL, and Baez is representing the AL.Both Lindor's New York Mets and Baez's Detroit Tigers are enjoying solid campaigns so far. A World Series clash is possible if both clubs claim their respective pennants.