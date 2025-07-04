Francisco Lindor drops 1-word reaction to Javier Baez's first All-Star selection with Detroit Tigers

New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor shared his reaction on Friday after it was confirmed that Detroit Tigers veteran Javier Baez would be starting in the outfield for the AL at the 2025 All-Star game.
Batting .279 with nine home runs and 37 RBIs, Baez has come back to his best this year after enduring a frustrating 2024 season, which was cut short due to hip surgery.
On Friday, MLB's Instagram handle revealed that Javier Baez would be starting in the outfield for the AL in this year's Midsummer classic alongside Riley Greene and Aaron Judge.
"Starting outfielders and DH for the AL All-Stars 💪" the post was captioned.
Sharing the same post to his Instagram story, Francisco Lindor dropped a one-word reaction on his former Mets teammate's achievement.
"Large 🎩" Francisco Lindor captioned his Instagram story
This is Javy's first All-Star selection since he signed for the Detroit Tigers in 2022.
Francisco Lindor and Javier Baez set to face each other in the 2025 All-Star game
As it was announced that Javier Baez had made the cut to start in the outfield for the AL in the upcoming All-Star game, it set up a fascinating clash between two friends, with Francisco Lindor set to start for the NL at shortstop.
The pair have faced each other in two All-Star games but have essentially swapped sides this time around. In the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Lindor represented the AL, as he played for the Cleveland Indians (now Guardians), and Baez suited up for the NL due to his ties to the Chicago Cubs.
However, playing together is also on the cards in the near future, with both players in good positions to make the roster for team Puerto Rico at the 2026 World Baseball Classic. Lindor and Baez were also part of the Puerto Rican team that won silver in 2017.