Tarik Skubal drops 3-word reaction to Riley Greene breaking MLB history on Friday

Riley Greene and the Detroit Tigers faced off against the Los Angeles Angels Friday night for the second of their four-game series. Detroit took the first game by a score of 10-4, and was looking to do the same in Game 2.
With Tarik Skubal on the mound, they had little problem shutting down the Halos' bats. They also had no problem scoring runs of their own, as Greene hit two home runs in the ninth inning alone.
Greene became the first player in MLB history to hit two home runs in the same ninth inning. Afterward, Skubal could not help but share his reaction to the insane statistic.
"Is that good?" said Skubal.
At the end of it all, Riley Greene finished his night by going 3-for-5 with two home runs, two runs scored, and four runs batted in. He was vital in his team beating the Angels by a score of 9-1.
Greene has stepped it up at the plate as far as homers go this season. Through 32 games, he already has eight home runs and is currently on pace to shatter his career-high of 24.
Tarik Skubal shines as Riley Greene and the Tigers' offense put the hurt on the Angels
Tarik Skubal had an amazing year last season. He was the most dominant pitcher in the American League, holding an 18-4 record with a 2.39 ERA across 192 innings of work.
At the end of the year, he was given the AL Cy Young Award. On the National League side of things, Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale won the award.
Skubal has picked up right where he left off last season. The Angels could not get much going against the lefty as he went six innings, giving up just one run on four hits while striking out eight.
The game was rather close until the ninth inning. With the game tied at one apiece, the Tigers started scoring runs in bunches. It started with Riley Greene blasting a solo shot to right field.
After that, Colt Keith hit a homer, followed by Javier Baez blasting a two-run bomb. After Kerry Carpenter scored on a wild pitch, Greene returned to the batter's box to blast his second of the inning.
The win improved Detroit's record to 21-12. Going into Saturday, they hold a 2.5-game lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central.