Francisco Lindor's wife Katia highlights Mets star's leadoff double vs. Twins

Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor has been married to Katia since December 2021. The couple are parents to three kids: daughters Amapola Chloe and Kalina Zoe, and son Koa Amani, the latest addition to the Lindor family, born on March 30.
Katia has been highly supportive of Lindor's career and his endeavors on and off the field. She seldom skips any Mets gamedays and if not Citi Field, she watches the games at home with her children. On Tuesday, Katia shared a story on social media, celebrating Francisco Lindor's lead off double against the Twins at Target Field.
Take a look at the image here, captioned:
"Leadoff Double 🥶 @lindor12bc."
Despite Lindor's emphatic start on Tuesday night in Minnesota, the M's lost 6-3. Juan Soto and Pete Alonso crushed two solo home runs, but those weren't enough ,as the Twins kept plucking away hits off the Mets starter and the bullpen relievers.
Lindor has started the season slow with a red hot NYM. Francisco is averaging .220 at the plate and has hit only one home run with six RBIs. He has an OPS of .618 through 15 games in 2025. The M's, meanwhile, have jumped to a 11-6 record and lead the NL East.
The four-time All-Star will aim to find his mojo at the plate, which saw him produce an amazing season last year. Despite the early struggles on the plate, Lindor welcomed a son with his wife last month. The family of five resides in Queens, New York.
Mets SS Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares heartfelt moments between her daughters
On Tuedsay, Katia shared a couple of images of her daughters, Kalina Zoe and Amapola Chloe, capturing heartfelt moments with each other. The girls were seen embracing each other with a warm hug.
Take a look at the images here, captioned:
"Sisterhood."
"What a big girl"
Francisco Lindor and his teammates will eye yet another series win when they face the Twins in the series finale on Wednesday. After that, they will head home to kick off a seven-game homestand against the Cardinals and the Phillies.
