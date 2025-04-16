Francisco Lindor's wife Katia highlights Mets star's leadoff double vs. Twins

Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor has been married to Katia since December 2021. The couple are parents to three kids: daughters Amapola Chloe and Kalina Zoe, and son Koa Amani, the latest addition to the Lindor family, born on March 30.

Ad

Katia has been highly supportive of Lindor's career and his endeavors on and off the field. She seldom skips any Mets gamedays and if not Citi Field, she watches the games at home with her children. On Tuesday, Katia shared a story on social media, celebrating Francisco Lindor's lead off double against the Twins at Target Field.

Take a look at the image here, captioned:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Leadoff Double 🥶 @lindor12bc."

Ad

Trending

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Despite Lindor's emphatic start on Tuesday night in Minnesota, the M's lost 6-3. Juan Soto and Pete Alonso crushed two solo home runs, but those weren't enough ,as the Twins kept plucking away hits off the Mets starter and the bullpen relievers.

Ad

Lindor has started the season slow with a red hot NYM. Francisco is averaging .220 at the plate and has hit only one home run with six RBIs. He has an OPS of .618 through 15 games in 2025. The M's, meanwhile, have jumped to a 11-6 record and lead the NL East.

The four-time All-Star will aim to find his mojo at the plate, which saw him produce an amazing season last year. Despite the early struggles on the plate, Lindor welcomed a son with his wife last month. The family of five resides in Queens, New York.

Ad

Mets SS Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares heartfelt moments between her daughters

On Tuedsay, Katia shared a couple of images of her daughters, Kalina Zoe and Amapola Chloe, capturing heartfelt moments with each other. The girls were seen embracing each other with a warm hug.

Take a look at the images here, captioned:

"Sisterhood."

"What a big girl"

Ad

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Francisco Lindor and his teammates will eye yet another series win when they face the Twins in the series finale on Wednesday. After that, they will head home to kick off a seven-game homestand against the Cardinals and the Phillies.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More

Cardinals Nation! You can check out the latest Arizona Cardinals Schedule and dive into the latest Cardinals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.