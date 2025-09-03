  • home icon
  • Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, oozes confidence in red bikini top and flared pants look accented with $3,350 Louis Vuitton arm candy

By Krutik Jain
Published Sep 03, 2025 06:27 GMT
David Yurman Francisco Lindor Event - Source: Getty
Francisco Lindor's wife Katia oozes confidence in red bikini top and flared pants look accented with $3,350 Louis Vuitton arm candy - Source: Getty

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, offered an insight into her personality on Tuesday. Apart from being a wife to the New York Mets superstar, Katia is also a mother to two daughters and a son.

On Tuesday, Katia posted her look against the New York City skyline. She wore a vibrant red bikini-inspired top paired with high-waisted white flared pants. Katia also carried a Louis Vuitton tote bag valued at $3,350 (via brand's website), adding a luxurious touch of designer flair to her outfit.

In another photo, Francisco Lindor's wife posed alongside her two daughters, Kalina and Amapola. She also shared a photo where she can be seen breastfeeding her newborn son, Koa Amani.

"I was always going to live with purpose, to fight with courage, and to love beyond measure. ♥️" Katia captioned.
Francisco Lindor's wife Katia's post offered a poignant look at her personality

The aforementioned post wasn't just limited to her sophisticated look, but Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, also shared some meaningful quotes. Some of them are as follows:

"Your light is bigger than their opinions."
"When we choose to love fiercely, we are not just surviving empire. We are actively building what comes after its demise, what will grow in the aftermath of violence. Indeed, love is a form of worldmaking."
Moreover, she also shared some tweets and other reshares speaking about the current state of the US.

She brought light to the country's condition in providing healthcare and "unfettered access to guns." One of the quotes she reshared was from Dr. Tommy Martin, which read:

"I will never understand why Americans love their guns and their access to guns more than the lives of the children."
Moreover, she also shared one of her own previous Instagram stories where she explains what patriotism really means. She wrote:

"There's a dangerous myth that patriotism means silence. That loving your country means never questioning it, even when it's causing harm, destroying lives, or betraying its own ideals. But real patriotism isn't blind loyalty.
"It's holding your country accountable when it falls short of its promises. It's believing so deeply in the values of justice, freedom, and <dignity that you demand your nation actually live up to them."

The post was a beautiful reflection of Katia's personality, which comes out as a person who won't let things go under the radar just because people are too afraid to speak out. She believes in love over hatred and violence.

