Francisco Lindor's wife Katia pens emotional note on motherhood 

New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor has enjoyed quite a memorable year both on and off the field. On the field, the Puerto Rican played a key part in his team's historic 2024 season, where they made it to the NLCS for the first time in a decade.

Off the field, Lindor became a dad for the third time, as his wife - Katia Reguero - gave birth to a baby boy in late March.

Reflecting on her experiences of looking after daughters Kalina and Amapola, and now son Koa, Reguero penned an emotional note on Instagram Wednesday about the responsibility of being a mother, and how she hopes all the effort she puts in today leads to a bright future for her three kids.

"They say it goes by fast… and it’s true," Reguero said. "They also say “third time’s the charm,” but I’m not sure I believe that—because each of my three babies has been their own kind of magic. But what I’ve learned more than ever the third time around is just how fleeting, and important, these moments truly are."

"This year, more than ever, I’ve felt the weight of the world outside our door. Bringing a child into that world is not something my husband and I do lightly. In many ways, it’s the bravest thing we’ve ever done. But within that fear, there is purpose."

"Because the change we dream of starts with us—but it continues through them. The values we pass down. The love we pour in. The future leaders, healers, and educators we raise with intention. I’ve held each of my babies tightly through this phase—but this time, I hold him a little tighter. The world feels more fragile, and my hope is that the love I give him now plants seeds of strength, compassion, and purpose for the world he’ll one day help shape. So here I am, pouring every single ounce of love I can into a future I hope is brighter for all my children." Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram post

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shouts out husband's perfect defensive play in Wednesday's win

The New York Mets - currently top of the NL East with a 24-14 record - took on the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Wednesday. The winner will win the three-game series.

Shortstop Francisco Lindor played a key part in what eventually turned out to be a comfortable 7-1 win on the day, with a perfect relay throw to keep the game scoreless in the early innings.

Shouting out her husband's superb work on the field, Katia Reguero took to Instagram to share a clip of the play, which was initially posted to Instagram by the Mets' handle.

Screenshot of Katia Reguero's Instagram story featuring Francisco Lindor (Credits: Instagram/katia.lindor)

Francisco Lindor also contributed with the bat later in the game, registering a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning.

