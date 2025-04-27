Francisco Lindor's wife Katia posts heartwarming message for Dylan Moore's spouse Paola on her big day

As he demonstrated day in and day out during the 2024 season, Francisco Lindor is arguably the New York Mets' most influential player, capable of making an impact with both his offensive and defensive excellence. Leading the Mets to the NLCS, Lindor earned himself his fourth Silver Slugger award and was voted as the second-most valuable player in all the National League, finishing just behind Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Supporting him every step of the way was his wife, Katia Reguero, who is regularly spotted at Citi Field whenever her husband is sweating it out on the diamond.
On Saturday, Katia Reguero shared a heartwarming birthday message on her Instagram story for Paola Robles Moore, one of her closest friends and wife of fellow big leaguer, Dylan Moore.
"Happy Birthday to this beautiful mama of 3! @paorobles_moore. The sweetest and most thougtful friend. Cheers to you & to more life 🥂I love you!" Katia Lindor shared.
Dylan and Paola tied the knot in January 2020, a year before Francisco and Katia followed suit.
Francisco Lindor's wife Katia Reguero shares adorable snap of daughters Kalina and Amapola twinning
Four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor and his better half, Katia Reguero, welcomed firstborn Kalina in November 2020, about a year before they tied the knot. Their second child, Amapola, arrived three years later, in June 2023. The couple also have a son together, named Koa, who was born in March 2025.
On Saturday, Katia Reguero shared an adorable snap via her Instagram story, featuring her daughters twinning in co-ordinated outfits.
With the Mets currently looking good, sitting on top of the NL East with a 19-8 record, and having recently welcomed his son, 2025 has all the makings of turning out to be quite a memorable year for Francisco Lindor.