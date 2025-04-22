Francisco Lindor's wife Katia sends touching response to husband's comments about being away from family

New York Mets slugger Francisco Lindor recently welcomed his third child to the world. While already having two daughters, he and his wife Kaitia had their first boy, whom they named Koa.

Ad

Lindor's time with his son has been limited due to the 2025 season being well under way. He was with his wife for the birth, but was back in the Mets' clubhouse the following day.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

While he has been playing well and his team has been winning, being away from his family takes its toll on him. After displaying comments that he misses his family, Katia responded with a touching message.

"As I said in my latest K-fecito clip, this is one part of family life that isn't always seen: we spend more time apart than we do together during season, and for the first time ever, we've stretched that time even more since welcoming baby boy," said Katia.

Ad

Katia Lindor's Instagram

Katia breaks down the behind-the-scenes of being married to a baseball player. During the season, there is not much time for Francisco Lindor to kick back with his family and enjoy their company.

Ad

"We're immensly proud of everything Papa accomplishes on the field.. and we also miss him SO MUCH. Now, with a newborn at home, we're using FaceTime to the max -our bridge between ballpark and home. But we will be back in NY soon, God-willing," she added.

Much of the family's line of communication comes from FaceTime. This at least allows the family to see each other and spend time together even if they are states apart from each other.

Ad

"For those who missed out on the last K-fecito, which was in Spanish, it was meant as a pause to acknowledge all those families who, despite the distance, stay together with love, intention, and hard work. I see you, I feel you, and I admire you"

Francisco Lindor's family lit up when they saw his monster home runs on Monday

New York Mets - Francisco Lindor (Photo via IMAGN)

Despite missing his family, Francisco Lindor has been a driving force for the Mets' success. Through 21 games, he is hitting .271/.323/.424 with four doubles, three home runs, and nine runs batted in.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Lindor has really gotten hot at the plate recently. On Monday, he hit a leadoff home run, followed by a three-run blast in the seventh inning in their win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

His family was glued to the TV, rooting him on. When he launched the leadoff homer, his daughter Kalina and Amapola's faces instantly lit up. This is what motivates the MLB slugger to be at his absolute best.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More