Struggling Mets star gets Francisco Lindor’s full support to become 40-HR hitter

Mark Vientos broke his home run drought as the New York Mets beat the St. Louis Cardinals by a 4-1 margin on Thursday. The Mets slugger sported a .145 batting average heading into the game but was finally able to get one over the fence for his first homer this season after a string of good contact flyballs that resulted in nothing.

In the 51 balls he had put into play in the 17 games before Thursday's clash, 26 of them had left Vientos' bat at an exit velocity of 93 mph. Still, he carried an average of .188 on these at-bats and was the 17th lowest in the majors this season.

But thankfully for him and his team, he was able to break the spell, hitting Cardinals starter Andre Pallante's fastball for a 338-foot home run that crept in slightly inside the right field foul pole.

After the game, his teammate Francisco Lindor reinstilled faith in the young hitter and guaranteed success if he continued working hard.

"He did it so now on to the next. He's been having good at-bats the whole entire year. It just hasn't gone his way. I think he if he stays through the process, if he continues to have good at bats, he's gonna end up having a successful year.

"He's a really good hitter [if] he's taking the right pitches, he's swinging on the right pitches. It's just a matter of time for him. He's got to stay the course, keep grinding, kick his head down, and at the end of year, he's gonna hopefully hit 30, 40 home runs. Whatever his goals are, I'm sure he's gonna achieve them," Lindor said.

Vientos is coming off a breakout campaign where he hit 27 home runs in 111 regular-season games last year. He was one of the key figures in the Mets' lineup during the postseason, where he went yard five times in 13 games on their way to the National League Championship Series.

Mets' Mark Vientos speaks about staying positive despite barren run

Despite not getting the numbers he would have hoped, Mark Vientos stayed positive. He re-emphasized the same ideology after getting his first home run while also stating that the Mets' strong form has helped him find his game.

"It’s a good feeling for sure," Vientos said after the game. "Trying to stay positive, have good at-bats. It’s easy to stay positive when your team is winning. That’s always a good thing."

The Mets got their 12th win of the season and hold a 6-1 record at Citi Field as they continue to lead the National League East.

