Francisco Lindor's wife Katia reacts to Mets slugger's stellar performance ft. 33 HRs, 91 RBIs & more in 2024 MLB season

Katia Lindor, wife of New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor, recently shared her pride and admiration for her husband's outstanding performance during the 2024 MLB season. Katia took to social media to express her joy at Francisco's performance, as she shared an Instagram story with her followers.

Katia Lindor, who has more than 89,000 followers, shared a story on Tuesday that included the 2024 season stats of Francisco Lindor. Katia shared MLB Puerto Rico's Instagram post on her story.

The caption of the original post read:

"2024 was all about Paquito. 🇵🇷." (Translated from Spanish).

Image Credit: Instagram/@katia.lindor

Francisco Lindor had a phenomenal 2024 season, making him one of the top shortstops in Major League Baseball. He played in 152 games, hitting 33 home runs and driving in 91 runs while also stealing 29 bases. His batting line of .273/.344/.500/ was among the best in the league, earning him an MVP-caliber season.

His performance was important in the Mets' successful campaign, which included a playoff run that resulted in a National League Championship Series appearance. His leadership on the field and in the clubhouse was instrumental in the team's success, as he often came through in clutch situations, including a memorable grand slam in the NLDS in Game 4 against the Philadelphia Phillies.

On the other hand, Katia Lindor is present at almost all of the games to lend support to her husband, Francisco Lindor.

Katia and Francisco Lindor are looking forward to welcome a new member into their family

Katia and Francisco Lindor are already parents to two daughters, Kalina Zoe and Amapola Chloe, and they are about to expand their family as they are expecting their third child. Francisco Lindor shared the special news with his fans through an Instagram post that he made on Dec. 13, 2024.

The post included several pictures of the Lindor family, along with a picture in which the family is posing for a picture with Kalina holding their sonogram. Francisco wrote in the caption of the post:

"All eyes on you, little one. Party of 5 coming soon. 😁"

Meanwhile, Francisco Lindor's on-the-field performances led him to his second consecutive Silver Slugger Award win in 2024. He was also one of the finalists for the 2024 National League (NL) MVP award behind Shohei Ohtani and ahead of Ketel Marte. It could have been Francisco's first MVP award, but Ohtani won the award after a historic season with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

