Francisco Lindor's wife Katia reacts to superfan's hilarious acronym for Mets slugger

Shortstop Francisco Lindor is arguably the New York Mets' most influential player, capable of deciding a game with both offensive and defensive contributions. Helping his team achieve a historic season and get as far as the NLCS for the first time in a decade last season, Lindor was voted the second most valuable player in the NL, behind only LA Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani.

As Lindor repeatedly put in impressive performances on the field, his wife, Katia Reguero, is a constant pillar of support, often spotted cheering him on at the ballpark.

As Francisco enjoyed a strong game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night, a fan took to Instagram to post a story dedicated to the Puerto Rican, along with a hilarious acronym.

Katia later shared it to her own story, appearing to find the fan's creative way to profess their love for the star quite funny.

Screenshot of Katia Reguero's Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/katia.lindor IG Stories)

Hitting a leadoff home run to open the scoring for his team on the day, Lindor played a crucial role in helping his team win 7-4, ensuring they successfully swept their visitors in the four-game series in Queens.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia Reguero talks about 'unseen struggle' of being a baseball wife

From the outside looking in, the life of a baseball wife can seem like loads of fun, involving plenty of traveling and watching plenty of live games.

However, on Tuesday, four-time All-Star Francisco Lindor's better half, Katia Reguero, talked on Instagram about a struggle that she and a lot of other baseball wives have to deal with. She mentioned spending plenty of time away from their partners due to the hectic schedule of a baseball season.

Also, having recently welcomed their third child together, that struggle is amplified even further.

"This is one part of my family life that isn't always seen: we spend more time apart than together during season, and we've stretched that time even more since welcoming [our] baby boy. We're immensely proud of what Papa accomplishes on the field... and we also miss him SO MUCH," Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram story.

Screenshot of Katia Reguero's Instagram story (Images from - Instagram.com/katia.lindor IG Stories)

Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia, who tied the knot in December 2021, share three children: daughters Kalina and Amapola, born 2020 and 2023, and a son named Koa, born in early 2025.

