Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia reminisces about final home birth and emotional journey of motherhood

New York Mets slugger Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia, are all about their family. Before the weekend, the couple had two children, but now that number has grown to three.

The couple announced their pregnancy back in December, and Katia successfully gave birth to their third child over the weekend. She gave birth to a healthy boy whom they named Koa.

This is the first boy the Mets' slugger has had, making it two girls and a boy. Katia, who has now experienced three home births, took the time to reminisce on her experiences on her Instagram page.

"3.30.2025 -- The last time. The final home birth. A chapter closing. And with it comes the bittersweetness of it all -- the deep gratitude for having had this sacred experience three times, and the quiet relief in knowing this part of my journey is complete," said Katia.

Katia Lindor's Instagram

For those unfamiliar, a home birth takes place at the woman's home rather than a hospital. They are attended by a midwife and Katia has now done it three times.

"Motherhood has taught me to hold space for both: the joy and the grief, the fullness and the letting go. It has stretched me in ways I never imagined, expanding not just my heart and my body, but my mind, my spirit, my entire being," she added.

These home births have taught her a lot about herself. All in all, she could not be happier with the experience that she has had.

I stand here, in awe of it all. In awe of birth. In awe of motherhood. In awe of the woman I have become. And above all else, profoundly grateful -- to God and to my support system for holding me, for lifting me, for standing by my side through it all" she added.

Francisco Lindor wasted no time rejoining the Mets after the birth of his son

New York Mets - Francisco Lindor (Photo via IMAGN)

While it was a busy weekend for Francisco Lindor, he could not wait to return to the diamond. He could not wait to reconnect with his Mets teammates as soon as possible.

The day after his wife gave birth, Lindor was back in the dugout. However, he was not in the lineup on Monday when they took on the Miami Marlins.

The Amazins did not need Francisco Lindor's help to take home a victory. They took down the fish by a score of 10-4 thanks to a big game from Pete Alonso at the plate. He finished his Monday going 2-for-4 with a grand slam.

