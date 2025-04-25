Francisco Lindor's wife Katia reveals the extreme lengths daughter Amapola goes to spend time with newborn brother

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor is busy leading his club while his newborn son adjusts to his new surroundings. The slugger and his wife Katia welcomed their first son into the world on March 31, whom they named Koa.

This is now the couple's third kid, as they had two daughters before Koa. Kalina and Amapola are more than excited to be big sisters, spending as much time as they can with their brother.

The daughters go to extreme lengths to bond with their brother. Katia shared a picture of Amapola nearly suffocating with Koa in her arms in an adorable moment.

"She will nearly suffocate under her brother if it means being allowed to hold him. The way she loves him touches my mama heart" said Katia.

Katia Lindor's Instagram Story Mets - Source: Imagn

Amapola is the family's youngest daughter. She is almost two and has been infatuated with her brother. She loves to get the chance to hold her brother with her mom by her side.

These are moments that Francisco Lindor is missing out on while he is in the thick of the season. He recently expressed his frustration in being away from his family and newborn son, but he knows he has a job to do.

Francisco Lindor has been on fire at the plate since the birth of his son

New York Mets - Francisco Lindor (Photo via IMAGN)

Francisco Lindor has had little trouble getting his barrel to baseballs this season. He has played 24 games heading into Friday, hitting .309/.364/.505 with five home runs and 14 runs batted in.

The Mets' slugger currently finds himself on a four-game hitting streak. Over this stretch, he has gone 10-for-17 with three home runs, six runs batted in, and seven runs scored.

With what he has done at the plate, alongside the help of guys like Pete Alonso and Juan Soto, this team is operating well. They are in the middle of a seven-game winning streak.

The Mets hold a record of 18-7, which is the best record in all of baseball. The only other teams that come close are the San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants, who both have 17 wins to their name.

While all the spotlight was on the Los Angeles Dodgers coming into the season, the Amazins have stolen a lot of it. It will be interesting to see how long they can keep up this kind of pressure.

