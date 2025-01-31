New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia recently shared a glimpse of their daughters Kalina and Amapola.

In an Instagram post from Jan. 30, Katia Lindor shared some photos of the girls enjoying nutritious snacks.

Here’s a closer look at the stories she shared online:

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares adorable glimpses of daughters Kalina & Amapola enjoying their snacks - Source: @katia.lindor/Instagram

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares adorable glimpses of daughters Kalina & Amapola enjoying their snacks - Source: @katia.lindor/Instagram

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares adorable glimpses of daughters Kalina & Amapola enjoying their snacks - Source: @katia.lindor/Instagram

The photos show Francisco and Katia Lindor’s daughters filling up on veggies while spending quality time together. The girls, aged 4 and 1, are preparing to welcome the newest member of their family at some point in the coming months.

Soon, Lindor will have another fan cheering him on from the stands as he looks to win a World Series championship with the Mets for the first time since 1986.

Francisco Lindor soon to be part of “party of 5”

In mid-December 2024, Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia announced on social media that the couple was expecting its third child:

The caption added to the Instagram post read:

“All eyes on you, little one. Party of 5 coming soon.”

The post was immediately met with congratulatory messages and good wishes from fans and followers.

It is unclear whether the Lindor family is having a boy or another girl at this time.

“Before my family — my wife and my daughter — baseball was probably 85 percent of my life. Now, it has shifted a little bit," Lindor said via People Magazine in December.

“Luxury is the ability to get yourself things that bring you joy. For me, joy can be found in getting a nice stroller for my daughter... [Or] being able to take my daughter to Disney World — even though I don’t like theme parks — that is a luxury, too," he added.

The Puerto Rican superstar and his wife Katia married in December 2021 and are still going strong after several years of dating and marriage.

The couple will surely keep fans updated about the latest news regarding their growing family in the weeks and months to come.

