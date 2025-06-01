Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia shares candid moment as Mets superstar passes Derek Jeter on all-time shortstop HR List

Francisco Lindor is currently one of the New York Mets' most influential players. So far this season, Lindor is batting .282, with 13 home runs and 34 RBIs.

Lindor, a two-time Gold Glove winner, is among baseball's most defensively sound infielders. Along with being a reliable glove, the Puerto Rican is also potent in offensive situations, boasting powerful hitting ability and blistering speed when running the bases.

Hitting a home run in the Mets' 5-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday, Lindor brought his career homer tally to 261, surpassing the legendary Derek Jeter, who hit 260 total dingers as a shortstop for the Yankees.

Celebrating Francisco Lindor's impressive feat, his wife, Katia Reguero, who was in attendance at Citi Field, shared a picture on her Instagram story Sunday.

"Out here making history @lindor12bc" Katia Reguero captioned her Instagram story

Screenshot of Katia Reguero's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/katia.lindor IG Stories)

With his latest homer, Francisco Lindor now sits fourth in the charts for the highest home-run hitting shortstops in major league history, behind Cal Ripken Jr., Miguel Tejada and Hanley Ramirez.

Francisco Lindor celebrates winning his fourth Silver Slugger award with wife Katia and their three children

Having enjoyed a stellar 2024 season, finishing with a .273 batting average, along with 33 home runs and 91 RBIs, Francisco Lindor deservedly won his fourth Silver Slugger award in November.

As the shortstop celebrated his achievement with the Citi Field crowd in late May, Lindor was joined on the field by his better half, Katia, and their three kids - Kalina, Amapola and Koa.

Sharing a series of snaps from the big day shortly after the game, Katia Reguero congratulated her husband via Instagram with this heartfelt caption:

"Elite athlete, elite dad, elite human. So proud of you! Celebrating your 4th Silver Slugger Award and your incredible 10-year MLB milestone—your dedication and heart continue to inspire us all @lindor12bc ✨"

Currently 37-22, the Mets sit atop the NL East at the moment, in a strong position to make it to the playoffs and challenge for the World Series come October.

