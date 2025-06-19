Francisco Lindor shuts down claim on toe injury as reason for struggle following Mets' 5th consecutive loss 

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor took the blame for the team’s latest 5-0 loss against the Atlanta Braves. He believes his performance was not up to the mark, which eventually led the team to its five-game losing streak.

During the postgame conference, Lindor was asked if his toe injury had anything to do with his performance, but he swiftly denied that claim. He said he’s physically fit, and it wasn’t anything medically related:

“I’m good."

Lindor further emphasized how the team can’t capitalize on on-field opportunities if their leadoff hitter fails to reach base. For the Mets, their leadoff guy is Lindor himself.

He added that he will try to level up his game and continue to push forward. For Juan Soto and Pete Alonso to score, Lindor has to move bases to boost their overall record.

Talking about their latest loss, he said:

"Every team goes through it. As a team, we've got to continue to push each other. We've got to dig deep and continue to climb."

Lindor added that he can "definitely get better."

The Mets have one more game left against the Braves before moving on to their three-game road trip versus the Philadelphia Phillies.

Currently, the Mets are just one game away from losing their lead to the Phillies. Furthermore, they are only half a game behind the Chicago Cubs for the National League's best record.

Francisco Lindor thankful to Mets fans for All-Star game voting

Francisco Lindor [Source: Imagn]

Francisco Lindor said before Wednesday’s game against the Braves that he was grateful to Mets fans for their support and love. He is currently the favorite to be selected as the NL’s starting shortstop for the All-Star game with 1,019,273 votes. Lindor's last All-Star appearance came in 2019 as part of the Cleveland Indians.

“I appreciate the love the fans have been giving me, not only all around the league but our New York fans have been special,” Lindor said via NYPost.com. “It would be an honor and it would be a dream.”

Apart from Lindor, Mookie Betts is second in the race for NL shortstops with 597,188 votes.

Lindor and Co. will look to avoid getting swept by the Braves in the final game of their series at Truist Park on Thursday.

