Francisco Lindor spills his secrets and coffee favorites in latest Q&A session

Francisco Lindor engaged in a fun questionnaire during his latest collaboration video with the New York Mets. Known for being a fun-loving yet "serious" man, Lindor touches on everything from his perfect cup of coffee to whether he has any secrets — spoiler alert, he doesn’t.

Lindor is at the Mets spring training facility at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Apart from giving fans something to cheer for, he spilled beans about his personality through a fun "coffee talk."

In Sunday's video published by the Mets social media, when asked what’s worse, getting champagne in the eyes or stepping on a LEGO, Lindor said:

"Champagne in the eyes."

As for whether he has any secrets, the shortstop kept it light.

"A secret that I have is ... Lord, I don't have secrets," he added.

The session took a playful turn when Lindor was asked to sing. His choice? A holiday classic.

"Silent Night, Holy Night. That's all I have," he said

"I don't have to—I'm a very serious person," Lindor added.

Francisco Lindor also had an interesting response when asked about who should do first pitch for Opening Day.

"John Mayer," Lindor answered.

When it came to coffee, though, Francisco Lindor got specific.

"I like a flat white or cortado, and it’s going to need very little milk," he said.

He also prefers "a washed-processed coffee — that way, it has more flavor."

Insider addresses latest rumors surrounding Mets contemplating to name Francisco Lindor as team captain

In the majors, only one team that has a team captain is the New York Yankees, who have 2024 AL MVP Aaron Judge for the job. Cross-town rivals Mets may also go down that path, and if that's the case, no one's more suited than Francisco Lindor to take up the mantle.

The shortstop has done well for the franchise after signing a 10-year, $341 million contract. In his third year, he single-handedly dragged the Mets to an underdog NLCS run, coming second to Shohei Ohtani in the 2024 NL MVP race.

While his name swirls around for the team captain position, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com said that the club has put the conversation on hold for now.

"Ultimately, they decided to table the conversation -- at least for now," DiComo said on Sunday.

"That’s not a reflection on Lindor, whom teammates and officials believe would be an excellent organizational steward. It’s simply an acknowledgement that the Mets’ leadership picture is a nuanced one."

Other top names that come to mind for potential Mets captaincy are Pete Alonso and Juan Soto. The downside for Alonso is his age and future beyond the two years he's signed for.

Meanwhile, Soto, the 2024 AL MVP finalist, is in for a long haul after signing a record 15-year, $765 million deal this offseason. Maybe, his development as a leader within the clubhouse is what the franchise is waiting for to name someone as captain.

