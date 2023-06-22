Despite being one of the favorites ahead of the 2023 season, the New York Mets continue to fall short of just about every single expectation placed upon them by fans.

Now with a record of 34-40, the Mets continue to occupy the fourth place in the NL East. Seemingly spinning their tires in the dirt, the team is now 13.5 games back of the top spot.

After a 10-8 loss at the hands of the Houston Astros on June 21, the pain being experienced by fans of the team hit a new low. Frank "The Tank" Fleming, a well-known Barstool Sports personality, took to Twitter to show off his desperation.

"Gaslighting @Mets" - Frank Fleming

With a record of 5-13 thus far in the month of June, fans of the New York Mets are finding it harder to keep a level head. The team has not won a World Series since beating the Boston Red Sox in 1986.

Starting pitching has, and continues to be, a very pressing area for the New York Mets. $86 million of their league-high $359 million is set to go on just two pitchers, Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. With so much money being allocated to just two stars, fans are starting to wonder if the money is being spent sensibly.

"The #Mets are now 13 games out of first place in the NL East. That’s their biggest deficit on this date since 2003" - GENY Mets Report

Over the past 15 days, New York Mets starters have surrendered an ERA of 5.01, which gives them the 4th-highest number in the league. Scherzer and Verlander have also been struggling, with the former having a 6-2 record and an ERA of 4.04, while the latter has posted a 2-4 record to accompany an ERA of 4.50.

New York Mets might be due for a big shake-up

With calls to relieve manager Buck Showalter of his duties imminently, the team can no longer pretend that things are "transitional." When billionaire owner Steve Cohen bought the team in 2020, winning was his motive, and there could not be enough money allocated to those ends.

Now years later, the New York Mets have shown their ability to be a good team, but also a perennial underperformer. With the gap between them and the rest of their division only growing wider, the Mets will need to come up with a strategy that works.

