For several seasons now, Frank the Tank, a Barstool Sports commentator has been posting heated Mets reactions online. Recently, he provided an update to his legions of followers.

Despite laying claim to the largest payroll in the MLB, the New York Mets are in a state of complete disarray. Despite being expected to contend for the World Series, the team is now offloading ahead of the trade deadline.

On July 28, Mets fans got word that the team's GM, Billy Eppler, had finalized a deal that would send reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins. In exchange, the Mets are due to receive catcher Ronald Hernandez as well as infielder Marco Vargas.

"BREAKING: Mets trading David Robertson to the Marlins, sources tell @TheAthletic. Via @Ken_Rosenthal" - Mets batflip

Robertson, a former All-Star, was brought in by the Mets last December. After their closer, Edwin Diaz, suffered a season-ending injury in March's World Baseball Classic, Robertson has also performed some closing duties this season. In 40 appearances, the 38-year old is 4-2 with a 2.05 ERA, and 14 saves.

In response to GM Billy Eppler's sale of Robertson to the Miami Marlins, a team that finds themselves ahead of the Mets in the NL Wild Card race, Frank "The Tank sounded off on Eppler.

According to Frank the Tank, the players that were acquired in exchange for David Robertson are "just bodies on the roster." Neither Vargas or Hernandez has ever seen MLB action. According to Frank, the two players will "These two m*f*s the Mets got will never see f*g Binghamton", referencing the Binghampton Rumble Poneys, who are the Triple-A affiliate of the New York Mets.

With a record of 49-54, the Mets stand 17.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves, who lead the NL East. More still, 6.5 games stand between the team and the third and final playoff spot. As Frank the Tank said, a long shot is quickly turning into no shot at all.

Frank the Tank has every right to be upset with his New York Mets

While Frank's antics are surely embellished for the sake of entertainment, he makes a good point. Ever since billionaire Steve Cohen bought the franchise in 2020, his strategy of throwing copious amounts of money at players has brought the team little success. Now, it appears, as Frank suggests, that big changes need to be made in order to ensure long-term viability.