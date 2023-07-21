Despite laying claim to the highest payroll in the league, the New York Mets will all but certainly miss the postseason. The team's underwhelming results has caused just about everybody to be left wondering where, and how the club went wrong.

After billionaire owner Steve Cohen took reigns of the team in 2020, big spending became the norm. Now, the team boasts a $359 million payroll, larger than any other team in the league.

The eye-watering amount has been spent on acquiring and retaining some of the best talent around. One of the first moves of the Cohen administration was inked shortstop Francisco Lindor to a massive 10-year, $341 million contract extension. Additionally, pitchers Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer stand to earn $43 million each this year, which is more than anyone else ever has in baseball history.

Statfax @statfax The New York Mets are 75-269 since @sal_licata declared the NL East over in May 2022 pic.twitter.com/jjOh2F8oVp " target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">pic.twitter.com/jjOh2F8oVp

However, the team's 45-51 record puts them an ugly 17.5 games behind the Atlanta Braves in the NL East. The NL Wild Card race is looking no more promising, with the team seven games out of the third and final spot.

Recently, Frank "The Tank" Fleming took to Twitter in his latest lambasting of the team he loves. The Tank is a frequent contributor to Barstool Sports, known for his very emotional rants about the New York Mets.

In his latest diatribe, Fleming took aim at first baseman Daniel Vogelbach. Vogelbach, known for his squat appearance. In the ninth inning of Tuesday's game against the Chicago White Sox, Mets skipper Buck Showalter pinch hit Vogelback for Mark Canha in the bottom of the ninth.

"NEW EP OF AM2BF IS LIVE. Mets Have no Heart. Can They Turn The Season Around? Frank Nearly Banned From Citi Field" - Allow me 2 be Frank

Although the New York Mets were already down by a score of 6-2, Vogelbach struck out, handing the victory to Chicago. In his rant, the Tank called Vogelbach a "symbol of the season. Fat, bloated, and does nothing." This was in obvious reference to the team's large payroll, and lack of on-field results.

New York Mets will need to go back to the drawing board

With Max Scherzer already reputed to be on the move at the trade deadline, Mets fans do indeed need to be asking what went wrong. As much money as Cohen has to spend, it is up to GM Billy Eppler to ensure that money is allocated wisely. So far, it has been a complete failure on that front.

