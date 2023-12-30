Frankie Montas Free Agency: Reds sign former Yankees pitcher in deal potentially worth $16,000,000

Frankie Montas is the latest big name that we can now take off the free agency market. The former Yankees pitcher is on his way to the Cincinnati Reds.

That’s according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, who reports that Montas is expected to put pen to paper on a one-year Reds deal potentially worth up to $16 million.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Breaking: Frankie Montas goes to Reds" - Jon Heyman

Expand Tweet

"Montas deal is expected to be in the $15M-$16M range with Reds" - Jon Heyman

Montas is represented by super agent Scott Boras. He becomes the second Boras client after Nick Martinez to join the Reds’ rotation this month.

The Reds were known to be looking at bolstering their starting pitching options this offseason, and have been linked with names like Sonny Gray, Yariel Rodriguez and Seth Lugo.

Assuming that Montas can achieve and maintain a clean bill of health, he could make a solid option in the Reds’ rotation.

Frankie Montas' tumultous Yankees tenure is now officially over

Frankie Montas’ tenure with the Yankees was a tough one. His ERA read 6.35 across 39 ⅔ innings pitched for the Bronx Bombers.

His time in pinstripes was marred by injuries as shoulder problems continued to bother him. He underwent labrum surgery in February and pitched in just one game last season.

Expand Tweet

"This date last year tensions are high in Tampa. Judge starts the game with a home run, Frankie Montas best start as a Yankee" - Dan

Previous reports have suggested that the Yankees had some interest in re-signing Montas. Brian Cashman and co. were heavily invested in the Yoshinobu Yamamoto sweepstakes, which they eventually couldn't make count as the Japanese ace went on to sign for the Dodgers.

The Reds will be hopeful that Montas can return to his pre-injury form and be the dominant pitcher he once was during his time with the Oakland Athletics, especially during 2018-19. In those two years, Montas posted a 3.13 ERA over 161 innings.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.