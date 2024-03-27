Freddie Freeman Clubhouse unveiled at former school after $500,000 donation from Dodgers star

LA Dodgers star Freddie Freeman is ready for domestic opening day on Thursday and is looking for a big season in which the Dodgers have serious World Series aspirations.

Freeman is a hugely popular figure around the league and has a reputation for giving. The first baseman pledged $500,000 in 2022 for a clubhouse at his old school, El Modena High School, California, which has now been unveiled.

"El Modena High School unveiled the Freddie Freeman Clubhouse today. Freeman pledged $500K toward the clubhouse for his alma mater 👏"

Freeman was at the unveiling ceremony and said (via The Orange County Register):

“I have been in a clubhouse for a very long time as a player. Sometimes you spend more time in there than you do with your family. The bonds, relationships and stories you share are special.

“When I was blessed enough with the resources to give back, that was what I wanted to create: a space for you that makes you excited to be here.

“I come here pretty much every day when it gets closer to spring training. This is a very special place to me.”

The former Atlanta Braves standout is looking forward to the MLB season, as could be seen in Tuesday's game against the LA Angels.

Freddie Freeman hits home run as Dodgers fall to 4-3 defeat versus Angels

The Dodgers have fallen to two defeats to the Angels in quick succession, with Wednesday's 4-3 defeat coming on the back of a 6-0 loss. One of the highlights of the game for Dodgers fans was Freddie Freeman, whose fourth-inning home run flew to right-center.

While the result was obviously not ideal, with domestic MLB action starting on Thursday, the Dodgers will have their eyes on their game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Freeman has set himself some elite targets for the 2024 season, including fewer than 100 strikeouts and playing in all 162 games. With two games against the San Diego Padres already in the books, it will be interesting to see how he gets on.

