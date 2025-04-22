Freddie Freeman gets honest about Dodgers’ pressure to repeat as champs

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman opened up about the high expectations set for his team. The Dodgers had a spectacular 2024 season, which they concluded by defeating the New York Yankees to win the World Series title.

Los Angeles boasts a decorated roster featuring several star players, including Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Roki Sasaki, and many more. In a recent JM Baseball interview with Chris Rose, Freddie Freeman was asked whether it’s “World Series or bust” for the Dodgers. He replied:

“I think we love hearing that because that means we got a good team… We're trying to win the World Series every single year. Obviously realistically is that going to happen probably not but we're going to do everything we can. because you never know what's going to happen."

“Like two years ago Mookie didn't get any hits, I didn't get any hits in four games. You just never know what's going to happen in baseball and it's so unpredictable.”

Further referencing the Los Angeles Dodgers' struggles in last year’s NLDS, Freeman said:

“I mean just like last year, we were one game away from getting knocked out in the NLDS. So for it to be World Series or Bust I think we welcome that we love the We love that because that means you know our front office and our ownership put together a pretty good team.”

In the 2024 National League Division Series, the San Diego Padres led the series 2-1 heading into Game 4 against the Dodgers. However, Los Angeles bounced back with an 8-0 win in Game 4, followed by a 2-0 victory in Game 5, ultimately advancing further in the playoffs.

Freddie Freeman heartfelt speech for World Champion reliever Brent Honeywell Jr.

Free agent Brent Honeywell Jr. recently visited the Los Angeles Dodgers' clubhouse to receive his 2024 World Series ring and was warmly welcomed by his former teammates. After the ring presentation, Freddie Freeman shared a heartfelt message, saying:

"Brent, I think it goes without saying what you did for us in the playoffs last year, especially in Game 5 of the NLCS, will go down as one of the most selfless acts I've seen on a baseball field. For me personally, I just want to say thank you. That was awesome, what you did last year man. Appreciate you very much."

In the Los Angeles Dodgers' 12-6 loss to the New York Mets in Game 5 of the NLCS, Brent Honeywell Jr. pitched 4.2 innings, allowing four runs and one walk. His effort helped save the bullpen, which went on to deliver a solid performance in Game 6, helping the Dodgers win the NLCS with a 4-2 series victory.

