Freddie Freeman Injury Update: Dave Roberts reveals when Dodgers star will return after unusual setback

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman has been out of the lineup for a bit now. He was placed on the injured list on April 3, retroactive to March 31, after he suffered an injury at home.

Ad

The cause for the injury was a bit odd, as he slipped in the shower. This resulted in a sprained right ankle, which was the same ankle he had surgically repaired during the offseason.

Fortunately, manager Dave Roberts came out and gave the fanbase some good news. He stated that Freeman is set to return to the lineup on Friday against the Chicago Cubs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Freeman has been working to get himself back into the lineup over the last few days. Roberts revealed that he had taken live BP the last few days and is impressed with how he is running.

Roberts went as far as to say that his running looks better now than before his shower mishap. He will be someone fans will want to keep their eye on when he steps into the box Friday.

Ad

Freddie Freeman's return is great news for the Blue Crew. While they got off to a hot start, they now find themselves on a three-game losing streak after their big loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.

Freddie Freeman is not the only Dodgers player trying to fight off an injury

Los Angeles Dodgers - Blake Snell (Photo via IMAGN)

Freddie Freeman is not the only Dodgers player who is trying to battle back from injury. Blake Snell has recently been placed on the 15-day IL with left shoulder inflammation.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This is frustrating as Snell is coming off a five-year, $182 million deal he signed over the winter. He only made two starts before hitting the IL, compiling a 1-0 record with a 2.0 ERA across nine innings of work.

Snell first experienced the pain weeks ago during a bullpen session. However, he tried to pitch through it, but the pain persisted, causing him to get it checked out.

Fortunately, an MRI revealed that the Dodgers pitcher has no structural damage. Hopefully, a bit of rest can help the pain subside and he can return to the mound for his club.

With Snell down, Justin Wrobleski got the start on the mound Tuesday. He went five innings, giving up eight runs on eight hits while walking three batters. On Wednesday, L.A. will give the ball to another depth piece, Landon Knack, who is already 1-0 on the season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jared "Bloomy" Bloom Jared "Bloomy" Bloom is a journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda and a former college baseball pitcher from Illinois, who just graduated with a Master's degree in Sport Psychology.



A writer with over 3 years of experience, Jared is consistently more concerned with quality than quantity, thoroughly checking multiple sources of information, and prides himself in being knowledgeable not just about MLB, but the game of baseball in general. He loves breaking down plays and game-changing moments, as well as looking closer into players' statistics.



Jared is a die-hard Chicago White Sox fan, and one of his earliest memories is seeing his great-grandfather, a huge Sox fan, in his rocking chair watching a game. Jared started playing from the age of 5 with his grandfather coaching him early on.



Jared loved Tim Lincecum for his quirky delivery and looked up to him as a role model when playing. His current favorite is Phillies star Bryce Harper, an exciting player who doesn't let injuries hold him back. Jared's favorite sports moment is Mark Buehrle's opening day between-the-legs glove flip to first base in 2010.



When he is not watching or writing about baseball, Jared can be found racing BMX at his local Rockford BMX track or coaching his local youth travel baseball team. Know More