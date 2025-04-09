Freddie Freeman Injury Update: Dave Roberts reveals when Dodgers star will return after unusual setback

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Freddie Freeman has been out of the lineup for a bit now. He was placed on the injured list on April 3, retroactive to March 31, after he suffered an injury at home.
The cause for the injury was a bit odd, as he slipped in the shower. This resulted in a sprained right ankle, which was the same ankle he had surgically repaired during the offseason.
Fortunately, manager Dave Roberts came out and gave the fanbase some good news. He stated that Freeman is set to return to the lineup on Friday against the Chicago Cubs.
Freeman has been working to get himself back into the lineup over the last few days. Roberts revealed that he had taken live BP the last few days and is impressed with how he is running.
Roberts went as far as to say that his running looks better now than before his shower mishap. He will be someone fans will want to keep their eye on when he steps into the box Friday.
Freddie Freeman's return is great news for the Blue Crew. While they got off to a hot start, they now find themselves on a three-game losing streak after their big loss to the Washington Nationals on Tuesday.
Freddie Freeman is not the only Dodgers player trying to fight off an injury
Freddie Freeman is not the only Dodgers player who is trying to battle back from injury. Blake Snell has recently been placed on the 15-day IL with left shoulder inflammation.
This is frustrating as Snell is coming off a five-year, $182 million deal he signed over the winter. He only made two starts before hitting the IL, compiling a 1-0 record with a 2.0 ERA across nine innings of work.
Snell first experienced the pain weeks ago during a bullpen session. However, he tried to pitch through it, but the pain persisted, causing him to get it checked out.
Fortunately, an MRI revealed that the Dodgers pitcher has no structural damage. Hopefully, a bit of rest can help the pain subside and he can return to the mound for his club.
With Snell down, Justin Wrobleski got the start on the mound Tuesday. He went five innings, giving up eight runs on eight hits while walking three batters. On Wednesday, L.A. will give the ball to another depth piece, Landon Knack, who is already 1-0 on the season.