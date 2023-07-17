Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts comprise the core of the Los Angeles Dodgers. With 117 runs each last season, the dynamic duo were tied for first in the category.

While the trophy cases of both men feature MVP Awards and multiple All-Star desingation, one has been truly exceptional of late. Over the past three weeks, you would be hard-pressed to find a better hitter than Mookie Betts.

Since the end of June, Betts has hit .400 with 10 home runs and 22 RBIs. The tremendous offensive surge has rendered Betts as not just the Dodgers' best hitter, but one of the best bats in the entire MLB.

"Mookie Betts over his last 18 games .400 AVG. 8 2B. 10 HR. 22 RBI. 1479 OPS" - MLB Network

The team's fortunes have mirrored that of their center fielder. Since June 20, the team has a record of 14-5, a run that has allowed them to overtake the Arizona Diamondbacks and regain the lead in the NL West.

While Mookie Betts has been lighting it up, Freddie Freeman has been busy himself. In his past 15 games, the former Atlanta Braves star has hit .300/.382/.533 with 3 home runs and 15 RBIs.

In a recent nod of praise for his teammate, Freddie Freeman lavished some praise on Mookie Betts. Speaking to the Orange County Register, Freeman spoke of the absolutely electric tear that Betts has been on:

“It seems like every swing, he’s barreling up the ball. Sometimes breaks can come at the wrong time, but I think Mookie found something in his swing and he’s been able to lock it in and have an unbelievable what, 30, 35 games now? It’s been that special. It’s been fun to watch.” - Freddie Freeman

Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman are the LA Dodgers

With a record of 53-39, the Los Angeles Dodgers are firmly in the drivers seat, and poised to win their ninth divisional title in the last decade. With studs like Freeman and Betts in the lineup, the Dodgers are able to preserve a highly talented nuclei while also being able to experiment with the rest of the team.

While many think the Dodgers are past their prime, the team's hitting has put them back in the conversation. Although a lot may happen between now and the end of September, any team that features Betts or Freeman, let alone both, is going to do very well indeed.

