Freddie Freeman Net Worth: How wealthy is the LA Dodgers star?

When wearing a microphone during a game, there are few players more beloved and genuine than Freddie Freeman. During his 12 seasons with the Atlanta Braves, he became one of the faces of the Atlanta sports scene. In 2021, he helped lead the franchise to its first World Series victory since 1995. It was a feel-good moment for Freeman and baseball fans alike.

Following the season, Freeman and his team were unable to reach an agreement with the Braves, and instead, he found himself a member of the LA Dodgers entering the 2022 season.

Freddie Freeman signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the LA Dodgers, with an annual average salary of $27 million. However, it became clear that Freddie always wanted to remain in Atlanta, firing his agent mid-way through the season.

Mark Bowman @mlbbowman Freddie Freeman’s statement:



Last weekend in Atlanta was a very emotional time for me and my family. I am working through some issues with my longtime agents at Excel. My representation remains a fluid situation and I will update if needed. Freddie Freeman’s statement:Last weekend in Atlanta was a very emotional time for me and my family. I am working through some issues with my longtime agents at Excel. My representation remains a fluid situation and I will update if needed.

"Freddie Freeman’s statement: Last weekend in Atlanta was a very emotional time for me and my family. I am working through some issues with my longtime agents at Excel. My representation remains a fluid situation and I will update if needed." - Mark Bowman

The Braves elected to offer the same deal to free agent first baseman Matt Olson, leaving no opportunity for Freddie to re-sign with the only franchise he had ever played with to that point. While the situation may not have worked out for him emotionally, on a financial level, there is little that Freeman can complain about.

To date, Freddie Freeman has made an estimated $143.7 million from his contracts in the MLB, with that number jumping to $285.7 million when his new contract with the Dodgers comes to an end. According to wealthygorilla.com, Freeman has a net worth of roughly $40 million as of November 2022.

While a return to the Braves can never be ruled out, for the moment it seems like both parties will be apart for some time.

MLB Marathon @MLBMarathon I really just can’t imagine a world where Aaron Judge doesn’t play for the #Yankees . Then again, I thought that with Freddie Freeman and the #Braves I really just can’t imagine a world where Aaron Judge doesn’t play for the #Yankees. Then again, I thought that with Freddie Freeman and the #Braves

"I really just can’t imagine a world where Aaron Judge doesn’t play for the #Yankees. Then again, I thought that with Freddie Freeman and the #Braves" - MLB Marathon

Freddie Freeman's career achievements

Originally drafted by the Atlanta Braves in the second round of the 2007 MLB Draft, Freeman spent 12 of his 13 seasons with the club. During that time, he won the 2021 World Series, the 2020 National League MVP, three Silver Slugger awards, and a Gold Glove, as well as being selected to the All-Star team six times (one with the Dodgers).

Poll : 0 votes