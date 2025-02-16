Freddie Freeman reacts as Miguel Rojas gets honest about blasting 'homer to dead center' at Dodgers Spring Training

LA Dodgers stars Miguel Rojas and Freddie Freeman have already reported to the club's spring training facilities in Glendale, Arizona. With the two ready to start the regular season earlier than most other teams, they are already blowing off some offseason rust while creating new behind-the-scenes milestones.

LA will begin its campaign against the Chicago Cubs for a two-game series at Tokyo Dome on Mar. 18 and 19. Before that, Rojas has already started to find his swing during offseason batting practice.

On Saturday, the Dodgers social media uploaded a video where Rojas and Freeman engaged in a fun batting practice session. Rojas took the ball deep "dead to center field," something he hasn't done in spring training this early.

"Homer to depth center, first day of spring training," Rojas said. "Never done that before."

Freeman, who was standing beside him near the plate, reacted to Rojas' feat.

"You're all the way up right now," Freeman said.

"We had a broken Freddie Freeman": Miguel Rojas reveals why Dodgers 2024 World Series win was special

The LA Dodgers were touted to be bullies entering the 2024 season after over a billion-dollar splurge in the offseason which saw the club bring in three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani on a 10-year $700 million deal.

However, Dodgers shortstop Miguel Rojas talked about why it wasn't the case. He cited the injury troubles of key starters as the big reason which made their win special.

"Remember, we had a broken Freddie Freeman, literally playing on one ankle," Rojas said. "We had three starters — Walker had a seven-year reign in the regular season, and you didn’t know how he was going to perform.

"Then, we had two starters: one rookie, Yamamoto, who had never pitched in that kind of moment before, and Jack Flaherty, who came from another organization — who knows how many pitches he had left to get through the postseason?"

Several of the team's starters were injured, rendering them with limited options heading into the 2025 postseason. Despite that, the team came out on top, thanks in large part to the bullpen which saved the Dodgers from getting eliminated in the NLDS against the San Diego Padres.

"Not just because of the talent — if you think about it, we had three starters and didn’t have all the stuff we have now," Rojas said. "What I’m saying is, we won because we were a team that showed character and was ready to play."

However, Rojas' words were not taken kindly by fans of other teams who still believed that LA had a significant advantage.

In the 2025 season, the Dodgers are once again favored to defend their title as per betting odds.

